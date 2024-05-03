ESScent Of The Week: Kayali’s ‘Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar’ Is Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice

Welcome to ESScent — a weekly fragrance series, where we tantalize your senses with the latest scents and swoon-worthy launches. From floral fantasies to sultry musks, we’re here to guide you through the ever-evolving landscape of perfumery, ensuring you’re always one step ahead in the scent game. Get ready to embark on a fragrant journey that celebrates the beauty, power, and individuality of Black women through the art of scent.

The Beyoncé of fragrance brands, Kayali is all hits, no misses.

And sharing similarities to the hardest working woman in the music business, Mona Kattan knows exactly what the girlies like.

So when I heard about Kayali’s Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar, did I have any doubts that it would be an instant love? Of course not.

Similar to its name, this fragrance is all about being sweet, playful and captivating. Inspired by the nostalgic scent of sugary treats, this perfume combines the warm embrace of vanilla with the irresistible allure of candy rock sugar. The result is a fragrance that evokes memories of childhood indulgence and whimsical delights, enveloping the wearer in a comforting and alluring aura.

Why I love it: Kayali simply knows how to do vanilla right. With a lineup of bangers that includes Vanilla 28, Vanilla Royale Sugared Patchouli, and Utopia Vanilla Coco, it’s safe to say that they may be crowned the vanilla-making champions. What Kayali has done with Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar, is crafted a scent that is both playful and sophisticated, appealing to those who appreciate the finer things in life while also cherishing moments of simple joy. It is me, and I am her. And as a certified gourmand girlie, this has easily moved up to the top of the chain for what will be my most-worn summer fragrances.

Perfect pairings: Kayali’s Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar perfume offers a sweet and alluring scent that can be beautifully enhanced with complementary fragrances, and after a few wears of this, I tried it out with some other favorites. If you want to enhance the playful sweetness of Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar try layering it with a fruity perfume such as Yara by Lattafa or the play up the sweetness by adding marshmallows with Kilian’s Love Don’t Be Shy. Choose fragrances with notes of raspberry, peach, or pear to add a refreshing and vibrant twist to the sugary vanilla base such as FORVR Mood’s I Am Her to smell like the ultimate it girl. And for the ultimate indulgent fragrance experience, layer Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar with another gourmand perfume. The obvious choice is Vanilla 28, and for good reason — it will never steer you wrong! Layer Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar with a floral perfume featuring notes of jasmine such as Valentino’s Donna Born In Roma, because the floral accords will add a delicate touch to the sweet vanilla base, creating a harmonious and romantic fragrance blend.

This fragrance is perfect for anyone who seeks to add a touch of sweetness to their everyday routine, whether it’s for a special occasion or just to uplift the spirits. With its irresistible blend of vanilla and candy rock sugar, this perfume is sure to become a beloved staple in anyone’s fragrance collection.