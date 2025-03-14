ESScent Of The Week: KAYALI's Fleur Majesty Elevates Rose To Royalty Status

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it time and time again — Beyoncé works hard, but Mona Kattan just may work harder.

And as we continue celebrating Women’s History Month at ESSENCE, what better time than to spotlight Kattan and her brand KAYALI, which has quickly become a powerhouse in the fragrance industry since its 2018 launch.

This week in particular, fragrance enthusiasts have a new reason to be excited for the Queen Bey of perfume brands. The new launch in question? KAYALI’s most regal and romantic fragrance yet: Fleur Majesty Rose Royale.

Ahead of Fleur Majesty Rose Royale’s launch, I was able to get a sneak peek during a sit down at the Fairmont San Francisco with the mastermind herself, and I’m here to say it was refreshingly candid (not that I expected any less). No pretense, just genuine passion for scent and storytelling. The exclusive event featured a Scented Soirée which also allowed attendees to test the full range of KAYALI fragrances, including the star of the show: Fleur Majesty Rose Royale.

The scent itself feels like a reflection of Kattan’s emotional evolution, who revealed her fragrance journey has evolved since she started therapy in 2019. Created by master perfumer Nathalie Lorson of dsm-firmenich, Fleur Majesty Rose Royale represents KAYALI’s second true warm floral since Déjà Vu White Flower launched in 2020. And even though it’s been five years, it’s been well worth the wait. They even took their time to get it to perfection. If you know anything about the KAYALI naming formulas, then you know the number 31 (formally written out as Fleur Majesty Rose Royale | 31 Eau de Parfum) signifies the iterations it took to achieve perfection. Which, if this isn’t a testament to Kattan’s dedication to quality over speed, then I don’t know what is.

“We never just launch a fragrance—we pour so much love into each one,” Kattan emphasized during our conversation. “I’ve been told before, ‘Just put out a new scent,’ and I can’t do it. We test every single mod, we analyze how it makes people feel, and we make sure it tells a story. That’s why I think KAYALI has been able to connect so deeply with our community. It’s not just about smelling good—it’s about feeling something.”

At first spritz, juicy pear and sweet peach create a mouthwatering opening that feels sophisticated rather than juvenile. As it settles, the rose note emerges, supported by delicate pink peony and violet wood. The dry down reveals KAYALI’s signature accord with vanilla, praline, and musk, grounded by vetiver and Ambrox Super for remarkable staying power. Hours after our meeting, I could still detect traces of the fragrance on my wrist.

Why I love it: What makes Fleur Majesty Rose Royale truly special is its versatility. While undeniably feminine, it manages to avoid the sometimes cloying sweetness that can make rose fragrances feel dated. Instead, the fruity opening and musky base give it a modern twist that works from boardroom to dinner date.

“Every fragrance has a story, and Fleur Majesty was inspired by the love of florals—especially the rose, which is the queen of florals,” Kattan explained. “We wanted to take people into a very regal, luxurious world, almost like the Regency era in Bridgerton. Imagine you’re this posh princess or queen, hosting an afternoon tea with your friends, surrounded by opulence, elegance, and beauty.”

#FragranceTok’s comparison to Parfums de Marly’s Delina is inevitable given the similar rose-fruit profile, but having tested both extensively, I can confidently say they’re distinct cousins rather than twins. Fleur Majesty offers a warmer, slightly more gourmand base that feels uniquely KAYALI, with better longevity on my skin and a more accessible price point.

Perfect pairings: KAYALI was founded on the Middle Eastern tradition of layering fragrances, and Fleur Majesty Rose Royale offers endless possibilities for personalization. During our conversation, Kattan shared some of her favorite combinations.

“There are so many cultural similarities between Black culture and Arab culture, especially when it comes to fragrance,” she noted. “The scent profiles we love, the way we layer fragrances, the fact that we are so intentional with our hygiene routines, our self-care—it’s all deeply ingrained in our cultures. I think that’s part of the reason KAYALI resonates so much with Black women, because it was created with that same appreciation for scent rituals.”

Since the elephant in the room has already been addressed, layering Fleur Majesty with Parfums de Marly’s Delina creates an amplified floral bouquet that’s perfect for special occasions. For a more intriguing contrast, try pairing it with Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille – the warm, spicy tobacco notes create a fascinating tension with the bright florals.

And for those who prefer to stay within the KAYALI family, Kattan suggested pairing with Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar (my personal favorite from the lineup) to create a delightfully sophisticated sweet floral that feels playful yet grown-up.

The packaging deserves special mention too — Fleur Majesty marks the first time KAYALI has introduced a gradient bottle, transitioning from vivid pink to deep royal purple, crowned with a pink gem-toned cap. It’s an Instagram-worthy addition to any vanity, but here substance equals style.

Priced at $138 for 100ml, $100 for 50ml, with miniatures available from $29, Fleur Majesty Rose Royale launched exclusively as a Sephora App preview on March 10th, with global availability following on March 13th. For those hesitant to invest in a full bottle, the 10ml travel spray ($29) offers an affordable entry point.

As our interview concluded, Kattan’s insights on emotion and fragrance particularly resonated with me (what can I say? I’m a Cancer and love talking about feelings): “I think emotions are a superpower. People are often told, ‘Don’t be so emotional,’ especially women. But emotions are the key to passion, creativity, and connection. That’s what fragrance is—it’s a way to feel something, to evoke a memory, to create a mood.”

With Fleur Majesty Rose Royale Mona Kattan has created a fragrance that celebrates feminine strength through floral elegance. As Women’s History Month continues, this launch feels particularly fitting – a woman-owned brand creating scents that empower rather than objectify. Consider this your invitation to the royal court of fragrance.