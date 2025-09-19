ESScent Of The Week: These Two KAYALI Launches Just Proved That Oud Doesn’t Have To Be Harsh, Heavy, Or Intimidating

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

When KAYALI announced they were expanding their beloved Oudgasm Collection and #PerfumeTok began talking about it and reviewing it, I’ll be completely honest—immediate scroll. IMMEDIATE.

Oud is hands down my least favorite note in perfumery, so there’s really nothing that needed to be discussed (or in that moment, consumed as far as content goes). The sharp, medicinal quality that most ouds have? Always a no for me. But… KAYALI? Well, when one of your favorite fragrance houses puts something on the market you have to try it, right? Right (I know, overconsumption at its core).

It’s just something about the way KAYALI approaches fragrance made me curious enough to request samples of Oudgasm Chocolate Oud and Oudgasm Milky Musk Oud and when I did? Oh, baby.

Let me start with Chocolate Oud because honestly, this one had me from the first spritz, and really just may be my gateway drug into oud fragrances. Opening with spiced rum and caramel apple before melting into a gorgeous heart of orris and incense, it’s like Angel’s Share’s more refined sister. And if you know me, Angel’s Share is one of my favorite scents to pull out once the temperature drops below 60 degrees. It just makes me feel and smell scrumptious and sexy. The dry down is where this fragrance stands apart however, with the dark cocoa and chocolate oud creating a sultry, feminine energy that’s absolutely captivating. This one manages to be boozy without being overwhelming, and there’s this signature KAYALI praline sweetness woven throughout that makes it feel distinctly theirs.

Now, Milky Musk Oud completely surprised me. Because for one—musky scents aren’t usually my thing. But after also giving this one a twirl, I cannot stop sniffing my wrist when I wear this one (if you’ve been following along for any of my columns, you know I’m a gourmand, fruity, flirty type of girl). It opens with pink pepper and strawberry (unexpected but it works), then settles into this creamy, second-skin feel with suede sandalwood and incense. The silver oud and ambrette create an intimate, almost cocooning effect that feels both soft and sophisticated. It leans unisex, which makes it perfect for layering or sharing. Your man might even start reaching for it this winter too.

Why I love them: What completely won me over is how these fragrances use oud as a supporting player rather than the star of the show. In Chocolate Oud, the oud is woven so seamlessly with the chocolate and spices that it adds depth without that harsh, medicinal bite I usually hate. KAYALI figured out how to keep all the richness and complexity of oud while removing everything that makes me want to scrub my skin.

Milky Musk Oud is even more impressive in this regard. The silver oud they use here feels completely different from traditional oud because it’s soft, almost creamy, and blends so beautifully with the milky musk that I forget it’s even there. My skin usually amps up oud notes in the most unpleasant way, but this formulation just works. For once, I actually look forward to the dry down instead of waiting for it to fade away.

And for my true fragrance collectors out there, both fragrances are housed in KAYALI’s signature diamond-shaped black bottles with those gorgeous jeweled caps that make them feel special even just sitting on your vanity. At $138 for 50ml or $29 for the 10ml size, they’re positioned perfectly for both serious collectors and people who want to test before committing.

Perfect pairings: For layering enthusiasts, these are the ones to do it with. Chocolate Oud pairs beautifully with vanilla-based fragrances, and you already know KAYALI’s own Vanilla 28 is going to do it every time when you want a bit of extra sweetness. Or layer it with Maison Margiela’s By the Fireplace for cozy winter vibes. I’ve also been loving it with a spritz of Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille on pulse points for extra warmth.

Milky Musk Oud has become my go-to layering base. I’ve been experimenting with it under Maison Margiela’s Replica Beach Walk for an unexpected creamy-salty combination, or you can even try it with something like Glossier You for an amplified skin-but-better effect. For vanilla lovers, layering it under Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 to create a gorgeous milky vanilla cloud that lasts all day.

Final verdict: KAYALI continues to prove that luxury fragrance can be both accessible and surprising. These two additions to the Oudgasm collection managed to do something I never thought possible—they made me enjoy wearing oud. Whether you’re a fellow oud skeptic or someone who’s been curious but intimidated, both of these deserve a place on your testing list.