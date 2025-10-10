ESScent Of The Week: This Fizzy, Floral Scent From Jimmy Choo Is All About Love — And It’s Perfect For Fall

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

When Jimmy Choo launched the original I Want Choo back in 2020, it quickly became a staple for anyone who wanted a fruity, playful fragrance that still felt grown and sexy (and because yes, we were still saying grown and sexy back in 2020).

Even though there was a lot of hype around it, I didn’t officially get my nose on it until several years ago as I was passing through customs while traveling internationally and smelled it on a tester strip in the airport. Throughout my flight, after landing and even once I got to my destination, I just kept coming back to that tester strip. It’s safe to say, the fragrance has been on my mind since then and even been at the top of my full-bottle wishlist (and it’s a long list, chile). That being said, when I had the opportunity to get my hands on the original, as well as the latest I Want Choo With Love, which landed this September, I jumped at the chance.

See, like many designer brands, Jimmy Choo has since expanded the collection with flankers such as Forever, Limited Edition, and other iterations, each one bringing something different to the table while keeping that signature DNA we all know and love. And I’d seen all over #FragranceTok that Jimmy Choo was taking things in a direction with this one that feels both familiar and refreshingly new, so I couldn’t wait to get my nose on it.

And after getting a whiff of I Want Choo With Love, I’m calling it now: this is going to be your new signature scent if you’re someone who gravitates toward romantic, feel-good fragrances, especially this fall/winter. The tagline says it all—this perfume celebrates love in all its forms, from the friends who show up for you to the relationship you’re building with yourself. And honestly? That energy comes through the moment you spray it.

The fragrance opens with this bright, fizzy combination of raspberry, orange flower, and mandarin that immediately lifts your mood. It’s not overly sweet or candy-like, which I appreciate. Then the heart comes in with rose infusion, hibiscus, and freesia—this is where the floral side really takes over (and why people say it’s a bit of a departure from the original). I keep thinking about how powdery and romantic it feels on my skin, almost like a modern take on classic rose perfumes but with way more personality. There’s even a slight peppery kick as it dries down, which I actually really like.

The base is where things get really cozy (remember when I said perfect for fall and winter?). Vanilla, sandalwood, and musk create this creamy, warm finish that lingers without being heavy. If you’ve been looking for a pink vanilla scent that doesn’t smell like straight-up frosting, this is it. It’s sophisticated enough for work meetings but fun enough for girls’ night. That balance is hard to pull off, and Jimmy Choo nailed it here. And the wear time is impressive too. I consistently get about six to seven hours out of it, with a soft-to-moderate sillage that leaves a subtle, memorable trail.

Why I love it: Let me be real with you—I wasn’t expecting to love this as much as I do. I’ve tried a lot of fruity-floral perfumes, and sometimes they can feel a bit one-note or even like someone’s grandmother (no shade to the grandmother’s out there!). But I Want Choo With Love has this effortless quality that makes it easy to wear every single day. It reminds me a lot of Delina by Parfums de Marly, which is one of those cult-favorite rose fragrances that everyone raves about. This feels like the more accessible, equally gorgeous cousin that you can grab at Ulta or Sephora without the luxury price tag.

The fragrance evolves throughout the day beautifully too. It starts out bright and citrusy, then settles into this soft floral cloud, and by evening it’s this warm vanilla hug. Plus, the bottle itself is absolutely stunning. That shimmery pink metallicized glass with Sandra Choi’s handwritten “With Love” detail? It’s giving luxury without being pretentious, and I’m here for it.

Perfect pairings: If you’re someone who loves to layer fragrances (and if you’re not, you should start), I Want Choo With Love plays beautifully with a few key scents. For an extra dose of vanilla richness, try layering it with Ariana Grande Cloud or Kayali Vanilla 28. Both of these will amplify that creamy base and give you amped up staying power without overwhelming the floral heart. If you want to lean into the rose and make it even more romantic, pair it with Glossier You or Juliette Has A Gun Not A Perfume. These skin scents will let the rose shine while adding a clean, musky depth that feels really personal and intimate.

For something a bit different, I’ve been experimenting with layering it under Maison Margiela Replica Bubble Bath (different, I know). The soapy, airy quality of Bubble Bath combined with the fizzy florals of With Love creates this fresh, just-showered vibe that’s perfect for daytime. And if you’re feeling adventurous, a tiny spritz of Tom Ford Bitter Peach underneath will bring out that peppery edge I mentioned earlier while adding some extra fruitiness. I’d keep this one for nights when you want to turn things up a notch. But note, the key with layering is to start light and build up—you want the fragrances to complement each other, not compete (and these are two that if you overdo one or the other, they’d definitely be competing).

I Want Choo With Love is available now at all the major spots: Ulta, Macy’s, Sephora, Nordstrom, Dillard’s, and Amazon. Whether you’re treating yourself or looking for a gift that says “I love you” without actually having to say it, this is the move. Trust me on this one.