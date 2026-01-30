ESScent Of The Week: If Clean Fragrances Had A Signature Scent, It Would Be Initio Musk Therapy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

When a fragrance calls itself “therapy,” you expect something cocooning and soft, right? Initio Musk Therapy actually delivers on that promise.

When I got this, I was hoping for a warm, minimalist musk. Something comforting to wear on days when I just wanted to smell clean and effortless (I write this in the middle of Snowmaggeden, which is actually the ideal time to be wearing this). That’s exactly what I got, and I’ve been wearing it constantly since.

The opening is fresh and slightly fruity with bergamot and mandarin, but it’s not overly citrusy or sharp. It feels light and airy. Then the white musk comes through, and it’s soft, clean, almost powdery in the best way. Most clean fragrances can feel generic or boring, but this one has depth. The white magnolia adds a subtle floral touch that keeps things interesting without being overpowering. It has that expensive fabric quality to it, like stepping out of the shower and wrapping yourself in something really nice.

As it settles, the sandalwood and pink musk create this creamy, almost milky base that feels incredibly comforting. There’s a hint of blackcurrant that adds just enough sweetness without making it smell like dessert. The whole thing feels smooth and well-blended. It’s soapy without smelling like actual soap, clean without being sterile.

Why I love it: This has become one of my go-to fragrances because it’s so easy to wear. Now is it beast-mode, or one of those scents that will have heads turning? Well, no. But it gets compliments from people who appreciate clean, refined scents. There’s something about wearing Musk Therapy that just makes me feel pulled together, even when I’m not.

It feels warm and cozy, but it never gets heavy or cloying. It has that signature skin-but-better quality that makes it feel intimate rather than loud. I can wear this anywhere and it just works.

The performance is where I have mixed feelings. On my skin, it doesn’t last as long as I’d like for a fragrance at this price point. I’m reapplying after a few hours, which is frustrating when you’re spending this much money. But the scent itself is so beautiful that I keep reaching for it anyway.

I wear this to bed more than anything else. There’s something about pairing it with fresh linens that creates this sense of calm I can’t really explain. It’s not a cozy fragrance in the traditional sense, but wearing it makes everything feel grounded and settled. Like I can finally decompress from the day.

Perfect pairings: Musk Therapy layers really well if you want to extend the wear time or add a different dimension. My favorite combo is with Le Labo Another 13. The combination creates this soft, skin-like effect that feels even more intimate. The ambrox in Another 13 gives Musk Therapy a bit more staying power too. If you don’t want to spend on Another 13, the dupes work just as well (try pairing it with Brown Sugar Babe’s Level 13 body oil).

For something warmer, I’ve been pairing it with Byredo Bal d’Afrique. Both have that creamy quality, but Bal d’Afrique adds more depth with its woody notes. Musk Therapy feels like the more refined, elegant version of Bal d’Afrique, but less bright citrus and more polished.

If you want to amplify the clean freshness, layer it under Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day. The aquatic notes make the whole thing feel even more crisp and airy.

Final verdict: Initio Musk Therapy is a beautiful, wearable fragrance that lives up to its name. It’s completely unisex, sophisticated, and clean in the best possible way. The longevity isn’t great, which is disappointing at this price point. And yes, the price is steep. Nearly $300 for 50ml is a lot to ask, especially when you’re reapplying throughout the day.

But here’s the thing: I would rebuy it because the scent is that good. When I wear this, I feel calm and put together in a way that’s hard to pin down (and during these crazy times, anything that makes me feel like this is definitely a win). For people who love minimalist, clean scents with actual character, this is worth trying. Just know you’ll probably end up buying the full bottle after you’ve sampled it, despite the price tag.