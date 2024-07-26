ESScent Of The Week: Ring The Alarm For Fragrance Du Bois’ Female-Inspired EDP ‘Sirène’

For years, I’ve watched countless TikTok videos where people share stories of strangers chasing them down the street to find out what fragrance they’re wearing, and have been patiently waiting for the day to arrive when I would have the same fate (because we all know that someone telling you that you smell good is the best compliment).

Atlas, that day arrived, and the scent was Fragrance Du Bois Sirène.

From the moment you open the box to unveil the juice, you know it’s going to be truly exceptional — and that it was.

Getting down to the nitty gritty of what this fragrance is all about, the initial burst of juicy cherry and pepper in the top notes of Sirène is incredibly inviting and captivating — not too syrupy and not too sweet. Perfectly balanced by the spicy warmth of pepper, this isn’t too intense and creates a harmonious blend that immediately grabs attention.

As the fragrance transitions to its heart, the middle notes of oud, incense, and lactonic nuances take center stage. Oud, known for its deep, resinous aroma, adds a rich, woody depth that is both sensual and mysterious. The incense introduces a smoky, almost spiritual quality, while the lactonic notes provide a creamy smoothness that softens the intensity of the oud and incense, almost like a whipped cream would.

While I typically don’t like oud and incense, the lactonic touch made it much more pleasing to my nose making this a love at first sniff. I adore how the cherry note is masterfully crafted in this perfume, and the ambery, woody notes create a rich and deep profile without being overpowering.

The base of Sirène anchors the fragrance with a blend of moss, benzoin, cistus, labdanum, and cypriol. Moss contributes an earthy, green note that grounds the scent, while benzoin offers a sweet, balsamic richness. The resinous qualities of cistus and labdanum add depth and longevity, ensuring that the fragrance lingers beautifully on the skin. Cypriol, with its woody and slightly spicy characteristics, rounds out the base, adding an extra layer of sophistication.

When it comes to curating a fragrance wardrobe that exudes elegance and sophistication, Fragrance Du Bois Sirène is a must-have addition and I’d easily rank this a 12/10 — especially if you’re looking for a new scent for date-night. You’ll make a statement without making a statement if you know what I’m saying.

A small fragrance house that was founded in 2012, I was recently introduced to Fragrance Du Bois and have been impressed ever since. Renowned for their dedication to sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients, you can tell they create each of their perfumes with an unparalleled attention to detail. Their commitment to using the finest natural and sustainable oud sets them apart in the industry. This dedication is evident in Sirène, where each note is meticulously chosen and blended to create a scent that is both luxurious and eco-conscious.

Why I love it: The allure of Sirène lies not only in its complex and beautifully balanced notes but also in the story it tells. It’s a fragrance that evokes a sense of mystery and enchantment, much like its namesake (and I’d like to think — me). The name ‘Sirène’ itself suggests a captivating charm, and it’s unlike anything else in my collection. She sits on a shelf of her own, baby.

Perfect pairings: When I layered Kayali Eden Juicy Apple with Sirène, I could not stop smelling myself all night. It was just that good. The fruity and refreshing notes of Eden Juicy Apple created a lovely contrast to the deep, woody, and spicy notes in Sirène, balancing the fragrance and adding a playful, light-hearted touch. Layering Sirène with Latte di Cherry proved equally mesmerizing. The cherry note in Latte di Cherry elevated the fruity opening of Sirène, making the initial burst of cherry even more pronounced and alluring. The addition of creamy milk and vanilla notes from Latte di Cherry introduced a luxurious, smooth sweetness that perfectly complemented Sirène’s complex, spicy character. This combination not only enhanced the rich, opulent qualities of Sirène but also added a velvety, indulgent layer that made the fragrance feel even more sophisticated and multifaceted.

Incorporating Sirène into your fragrance wardrobe is more than just acquiring a new scent; it’s an invitation to experience the artistry and craftsmanship of a brand dedicated to excellence. And who doesn’t love being excellent? The fragrance is available for $355/75ml at NeimanMarcus.com and FragranceDuBois.com.