ESScent Of The Week: Jackie Aina’s “She Was Here” Is the Rose Gourmand You Didn’t Know You Needed

Jackie Aina could sell me anything.

Fragrance, candles, makeup, skincare…a kidney. Anything.

So that should already tell you how I feel about the FORVR MOOD brand. Launched back in 2022, the beauty mogul and YouTuber known for her honest reviews and advocacy for inclusive beauty decided to venture into fragrance a couple of years ago, and honestly? She nailed it (and she has the constantly sold-out Sephora shelves to prove it).

Her brand focuses on creating scents that feel personal yet universally appealing, and her latest launch, “She Was Here” is a perfect example of that philosophy in action. And you’ve truly been living under a rock if you haven’t heard about it, because it’s the scent that everyone (or at least #FragranceTok), is talking about.

Now getting to the juice. This woody gourmand fragrance opens with what the brand describes as “rich, salty and roasted pistachio” that melds with creamy vanilla milk and Turkish rose. But let me tell you what it actually smells like when you spray it on your skin because that’s what made me fall in love with this fragrance.

“She Was Here” is one of those rare fragrances that manages to be sophisticated without being pretentious, much like queen Jackie herself. The rose here isn’t your grandmother’s powdery floral or some overly sweet, candy-like interpretation. It’s slightly sweet, balanced, elegant, and surprisingly wearable for someone like me who usually runs from rose-forward scents.

Why I love it: The pistachio note is what really sold me. I’ve been obsessed with pistachio in fragrances ever since I got my nose on Kayali’s Yum Pistachio Gelato a few years ago and I’m loving how it’s become more prominent in the gourmand market since then (but be clear, this is not that type of pistachio, and it’s not the dominant note). FORVR MOOD does something different with it – this is a more refined, nutty, roasted interpretation that plays beautifully with the amber and suede in the base. It reminds me a bit of Lattafa Noble Blush, but with a more grounded, fall-winter energy instead of that bright, fruity bounce.

What surprised me most is how the vanilla milk note creates this creamy/lactonic backdrop that keeps everything from feeling too heavy or overwhelming. The opening has this sparkling quality – I think it’s coming from pomegranate – that gives the whole composition a fresh lift. By the dry down, you’re left with something warm and comforting that sits close to the skin without disappearing entirely.

This fragrance sits perfectly in that sweet spot between designer and niche. It’s polished enough to feel special, but accessible enough to wear to the office or running errands. The projection is moderate, making it ideal for someone who wants to smell good without announcing their presence to an entire room.

Perfect pairings: Layering “She Was Here” has become one of my favorite fragrance experiments lately. The vanilla milk base makes it incredibly versatile for mixing with other scents, and I’ve found some combinations that are genuinely stunning.

My go-to pairing is with Phlur’s Heavy Cream – the two vanillas play together beautifully, with Heavy Cream amplifying the creamy, almost gourmand aspects while “She Was Here” provides the rose and pistachio complexity. Sol de Janeiro’s Sundays in Rio is another winner, especially because that pink pepper note creates this interesting spicy contrast to the soft florals.

For something more indulgent, I love layering it with Yum Pistachio Gelato or even Bianco Latte. The smokiness or coffee notes create this cozy, almost edible quality that’s perfect for cooler weather. I’m still experimenting with other rose fragrances for layering – Tom Ford’s Rose Prick and Parfums De Marly’s Delina Exclusif are next on my list to try.

The key with layering “She Was Here” is not to overthink it. The composition is so well-balanced that it plays nicely with most vanilla, woody, or even light spicy fragrances. Just start with light applications of both scents and build up slowly.

This is the kind of fragrance that makes you want to create a signature scent wardrobe around it. Jackie Aina and her team really understood the assignment here – they created something that feels both trend-aware and timeless.

Final verdict: If you’re looking for a rose fragrance that won’t overwhelm you, or if you’re curious about gourmand scents but want something more sophisticated than your typical vanilla-sugar bomb, “She Was Here” deserves a spot on your testing list.