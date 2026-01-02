ESScent Of The Week: The $13 Eos Vanilla Cashmere Body Mist Is My New Cozy Season Essential

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

When eos announced they were finally launching body mists, I’ll admit I got a little too excited. I’ve been using their body lotions for years now (when I can actually get my hands on them, because it seems like they’re always sold out), and for good reason—they’re the #1 body lotion brand in America. I’m not one to typically fall for the hype, particularly when it comes to beauty products that people rave about on social media, because I understand how brand marketing works. But in this instance, the formulas are actually great and the scents are incredible. This holiday season, after receiving over 10,000 requests from fans asking for a body mist, they delivered: eight scents launched on December 5th, and I’ve been testing them ever since.

The collection includes Strawberry Dream (a fresh-picked berry dream), Crème de Pistachio (warm and dessert-inspired with toasted pistachio notes), Pink Champagne (bubbly with pear and pomegranate), Fresh & Cozy (light and airy for that clean girl aesthetic), Coconut Waters (tropical vibes all day), Jasmine Peach (fruity meets floral), and Pomegranate Raspberry (juicy and bright). Each one is priced at $12.99, making them not only delicious but affordable too (especially in comparison to some of your favorite perfumes that perform just the same, and may cost 10x as much). But the real star of the show for me? Vanilla Cashmere. It’s everything I want in a body mist, especially during these colder months when I’m craving something warm and comforting.

Why I love it: Vanilla Cashmere quickly became my favorite, which makes sense, because that’s my favorite of the lotions too. The scent profile features whipped vanilla, soft musk, and cozy caramel, and it genuinely smells just like my beloved body lotion version. What I love most about it is that it’s sweet but not in an overwhelming way. You’re not going to get a headache from this or clear out a room when you walk in, because it is just a body mist afterall. But despite that it still has a good throw without being too much, so I’ve worn it to holiday parties this winter and out on dates without any issues. I sprayed it on before bed one night to test the longevity, and when I woke up, I could still smell that warm vanilla on my skin. That’s rare for a body mist at this price point.

Now, full transparency: there is a slight chemical smell when you first spray it, almost like rubbing alcohol. But it fades quickly as it dries down, leaving a beautiful vanilla warmth. My advice is to stick with four or five sprays max (my 15 spray warriors are going to hate me for this one). If you go overboard or smell it directly from the bottle, that alcohol note becomes more prominent. But when you use it correctly, it’s perfect for refreshing your scent throughout the day. I find myself reaching for it every hour or so for a quick pick-me-up. The formula includes hyaluronic acid and aloe, so you’re actually getting skin benefits while you’re spritzing, which I appreciate as someone who thinks about ingredient lists even in my fragrances. It’s this bridge between skin care and fine fragrance that makes the whole line feel elevated.

Perfect pairings: This is where Vanilla Cashmere really shines as a layering piece. I’ve been pairing it with some of my favorite perfumes and the combinations have been chef’s kiss. For a sophisticated gourmand blend, try applying Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium first, then spritz Vanilla Cashmere on top—the coffee notes play beautifully with the caramel in the mist. If you want something a bit more expensive-smelling, start with Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb and layer Vanilla Cashmere over it to create this rich, warm floral vanilla that gets compliments every time.

For a more affordable option, wear Ariana Grande Cloud as your base and add the mist on top for that dreamy, sweet cloud effect that’s perfect for daytime wear. I’ve also been loving it spritzed over Glossier You for a more intimate, skin-like scent that feels personal. If you’re into warmer, spicier fragrances, try applying Kayali Vanilla 28 first, then the mist—it amplifies the vanilla notes and creates this cozy, enveloping scent bubble around you. And if you really want to commit to the vanilla vibe, layer the eos Vanilla Cashmere body lotion first, then your perfume, then finish with the mist to extend the staying power significantly and create a more dimensional scent experience. The lotion and mist combo is honestly my current nighttime routine, and I wake up still smelling like a vanilla dream.

Final verdict: The entire Cashmere Body Mists collection feels like eos really listened to what their community wanted. At $12.99 each, these are accessible luxury that won’t break the bank but still deliver on quality and scent. Vanilla Cashmere has earned a permanent spot on my vanity, and I’m already planning to stock up before they inevitably sell out. Whether you’re new to fragrance layering or you’re a seasoned pro, this mist is worth adding to your rotation.