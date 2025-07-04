ESScent Of The Week: Elysian’s Fairest Of Them All Is What Gourmand Dreams Are Made Of

There’s nothing I love more than stumbling across a new fragrance house, and even more so putting all of you on to it as well.

Case in point: Elysian Parfum. I’d been hearing whispers about this Atlanta brand for a while, but after finally trying Fairest Of Them All, I get the hype.

Founded in 2021 by Jessi Park as a tribute to her late sister, Elysian Parfum was born from a shared passion for perfume between the sisters. The name “Elysian” means “of heaven” and serves as both a tribute to love and memory, as well as being named after Park’s children, Elysia and Evan. So not only does the brand have beautiful scents, but a beautiful backstory as well.

Fairest Of Them All comes from their prestigious Lineage Collection, and honestly, this fragrance delivers exactly what it promises. I’ve always loved a good fairy tale (I am a July Cancer after all), and the Snow White inspiration couldn’t be more perfect because this scent nails that fairytale balance of light and dark in a way that feels sophisticated rather than gimmicky.

The opening hits you with a gorgeous burst of crisp red apple and fresh pear that immediately makes you think of an enchanted orchard. Then come the cassis, peony, and violet to add soft floral touches that feel just as youthful and elegant as Snow White herself. Then you get my favorite part, which is all the sweet notes like caramel, brown sugar, coffee, and vanilla that turn this from your average fruit fragrance into something way more complex and interesting. If you love gourmands, this is it.

Why I love it: I’m not going to lie, this fragrance has been living rent-free in my head since I first sprayed it. There’s something about how Elysian balanced the tartness of that apple with the creamy sweetness of the caramel that just works. It reminds me of those really expensive face masks or serums that have apple extracts in them, but without smelling clinical or weird about it.

The longevity is really good too, but everything from their Lineage Collection is listed as Extrait concentration, so it makes sense. It leaves this almost oily finish on your skin that I actually love because you’re getting a two for one — a nice glow and smelling good at the same time. The projection is pretty intense for about an hour, then it becomes more of a skin scent but still lasts around six hours on me.

What I really love is how easy this is to wear. Yes, it’s a gourmand, but it never gets too sweet or makes me feel like I’m wearing dessert (though I am a fan of those as well!). Blonde woods and musk ground it, while the florals keep it elevated enough to wear anywhere.

Perfect pairings: Layering this has been so fun to experiment with. If you want to really lean into the gourmand vibe, first try it with Commodity’s Milk. The creamy vanilla makes those caramel notes pop even more. I also tried it with Ellis Brooklyn’s Sweet layered underneath, and the fig and vanilla create this really interesting fruity depth that plays with the pear notes.

For something totally different, I’ve been loving it with a tiny spritz of Dedcool’s Taunt. The cardamom and vanilla add this unexpected warmth that brings out the complexity in the base notes. Another combo I didn’t expect to work was with Malin + Goetz’s Cannabis – the green, herbal notes make the apple smell more realistic, like you’re actually biting into fresh fruit instead of candy.

Final verdict: Elysian Parfum is carving out a space of its own in the niche fragrance world, and Fairest Of Them All shows exactly why. It’s whimsical without being juvenile, and we all need to play into a good theme every now and then. From the story behind the scent to the way it wears on skin, this one’s worth a spot on your try list.