ESScent Of The Week: Why Ellis Brooklyn’s Queens Caramel Is The Best New Gourmand Scent Of The Season

I never knew I wanted to smell like a butterscotch Werther’s candy. That is of course, until I got my hands on Ellis Brooklyn’s QUEENS CARAMEL.

But here we are, three weeks later, and I’ve worn it almost every single day. Remember those candies that your grandmother always had in her purse and she would give to you during church (either the butterscotch or the jumbo peppermints)? Yes, those candies. And this smells almost identical, except somehow way more elegant.

Ellis Brooklyn has been a favorite in the fragrance world (and for me) since launching in 2015, and for good reason. Founded by Bee Shapiro, the brand focuses on clean, sophisticated scents that feel both modern and timeless. Their approach combines unexpected notes with expert craftsmanship, and their newest launch, QUEENS CARAMEL perfectly embodies this philosophy. The brand’s commitment to clean formulations means you get all the luxury without any of the harsh synthetics that can sometimes overwhelm gourmand fragrances.

QUEENS CARAMEL hits you right away with caramel (which would only make sense given the name), and honestly, it steals the show in the best possible way. It’s rich, creamy, and delicious without crossing over into sugar overload. A little maple sugar deepens it, and the pink salt cuts through the sweetness so it doesn’t fall flat. As it settles, the white chocolate emerges with this dreamy, milky quality that blends seamlessly with the base notes.

The jasmine and whipped coconut sneak in, giving it a soft floral creaminess that makes the caramel feel grown-up instead of candy-shop. The vanilla orchid brings another layer of sophistication that keeps this from feeling too dessert-like. By the time you reach the dry down, those milky musks and amber woods create this warm, cozy embrace that stays close to the skin for hours.

Why I love it: I’ve tested a lot of caramel fragrances over the years, and many of them either go too sweet or lack the complexity to keep me interested. Actually, I was recently disappointed by the release of Phlur’s Caramel Sin for this exact reason. But QUEENS CARAMEL? She strikes this perfect balance that has me reaching for it constantly. The projection is moderate, which I actually prefer, because it creates this intimate scent bubble that feels luxurious without being overwhelming in meetings or close spaces (I can admit that not everyone wants to smell dessert on beast mode in private spaces, even if I do).

This fragrance works beautifully year-round, but there’s something about cooler weather and how the temperatures have recently gone down that really brings out its magic. The caramel and vanilla bourbon become even more pronounced, creating this cozy, wrap-you-up-in-a-blanket feeling that’s absolutely addictive. It also adapts perfectly to different occasions.

Perfect pairings: To really maximize QUEENS CARAMEL’s gourmand potential, layering is key. I love starting with Sol De Janeiro’s Cheirosa 71 Body Butter before applying the fragrance—the creamy, slightly vanilla base creates this incredible foundation that makes the caramel notes even richer. The combination feels like you’re literally wrapped in silk and sweetness.

For actual fragrance layering, I’ve been experimenting with some beautiful combinations. Layering QUEENS CARAMEL with Kayali Vanilla 28 creates this incredible gourmand powerhouse that’s perfect for date nights. If you want to take it in a spicier, moodier direction, pair it with Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille. The tobacco note adds depth and keeps it from feeling too playful.

For something more accessible, try it with Bath & Body Works’ Vanilla Bean Noel or any of EOS’s body lotions, particularly their vanilla or coconut scents. The lighter texture won’t compete with the fragrance but adds this subtle enhancement that brings out the whipped coconut notes beautifully.

Final verdict: Ellis Brooklyn has created something worth making space for on your vanity with QUEENS CARAMEL. At $115 for 50ml, it’s positioned as a luxury fragrance, and honestly, it delivers on that promise. Whether you’re a dedicated gourmand lover or someone looking to dip their toes into sweeter fragrances, try this one. TRUST me.

It’s currently available at ellisbrooklyn.com and Sephora stores nationwide.