ESScent Of The Week: Ellis Brooklyn’s GUAVA GRANITA Smells Like Summer In A Bottle

I am in need of a vacation — badly.

And while I have no immediate plans to have some fun in the sun, there’s something truly special about finding a fragrance that transports you to the beach (a Cancer’s favorite location), all in one spray. Ellis Brooklyn’s GUAVA GRANITA does exactly that, and I couldn’t be more excited to have this one in my summer rotation.

Speaking of summer, we all know a lot of perfume houses are releasing their seasonal offerings, and while there have been a few hits (and plenty of misses), I’m pleased to say this one stood out of the crowd for me. It’s lush, escapist, and somehow manages to be both playful and luxurious at the same time.

The moment GUAVA GRANITA touched my skin, I was hit with the most succulent guava juice and mango combination. It’s so good, you’ll want to drink it, instead of wearing it. There’s banana in there too, which I found to be really interesting, but don’t worry—it’s not overwhelming or cloying (in case you had reservations like me, about how those notes would all pair together). The bergamot adds just enough brightness to keep things interesting. This opening is genuinely mouthwatering. I found myself constantly sniffing my wrist throughout the day, which is always the sign of a winner.

As it settled, the Cavaillon melon came forward, creating this gorgeous fruity heart that maintains its vibrancy. The coconut palm note gives a hint of tropical paradise without veering into sunscreen territory (which I hate). This is where the fragrance really did it for me — it captured the essence of summer fruit without becoming a generic “tropical” scent.

And then there’s the dry down. The vanilla, sandalwood, and almond milk create this creamy, sophisticated base that elevates GUAVA GRANITA beyond just another fruit bomb. The almond milk adds a unique creaminess that isn’t lactonic or heavy either.

Why I love it: I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect summer fruit perfume for quite some time. Often, tropical fragrances either smell artificial or lean too heavily on coconut, resulting in that typical piña colada scent we’ve all smelled a million times. And while I’m not saying this has moved to the top spot, GUAVA GRANITA breaks that pattern completely, and is a serious contender.

The juicy guava and mango combination is remarkably realistic—not synthetic or candy-like. It smells like actual ripe fruit, the kind you’d find at a local market on vacation. The fragrance manages to be sweet without being juvenile and sophisticated without being stuffy. It captures that country club chic aesthetic perfectly, like the brand has touted in their marketing. Imagine sipping a premium fruit cocktail poolside at an exclusive resort.

And the staying power? Much better than I expected from a fruity scent. I get about 6-7 hours before it becomes a skin scent, which is impressive for something so bright and effervescent.

Perfect pairings: GUAVA GRANITA is gorgeous on its own, but it also plays well with others. If you already own and love Ellis Brooklyn’s Miami Nectar, you absolutely need to try layering them together. The combination creates an even more dimensional tropical experience. It’s like going from watching a vacation video to actually being there.

For evening, try layering it with Maison Margiela’s Beach Walk to add a salty dimension that transforms the scent into something reminiscent of oceanside cocktails at sunset. The combination is sure to get you compliments all summer long (because is anyone really chasing anyone down the street?).

For something unexpected, pair it with Diptyque’s Philosykos to emphasize the creaminess while adding a green element that makes the whole experience feel like walking through a tropical garden. This combination works surprisingly well for daytime office wear, too.

At $115 for 50ml (or $33 for the travel size), it’s not the cheapest option out there, but the quality and uniqueness make it worth every penny. This is definitely going to be on heavy rotation all season long in my collection.