ESScent Of The Week: Meet The Standout Star Of Dossier’s Color Factory Collection

There’s nothing I love more than luxury on a budget.

And Dossier does it, but does it right. The fragrance brand, known for their reputation as the “go-to” brand for inspired-by fragrances (you’ve probably seen their ads promising Tom Ford dupes and Maison Margiela alternatives), has long since mastered the art of creating luxury scents at an affordable price, and I’m completely here for it.

And while I’m all for a good dupe, what caught my attention recently is their new Color Factory collection. Pink Blossom, which is a part of an eight-fragrance collection where each scent embodies a different color and mood, is surely the standout. And if I think it’s good, you know I had to run to my ESSIEs and share the love. Pink Blossom delivers exactly what you’d expect from its name: a celebration of femininity that feels both playful and sophisticated.

The fragrance, which launched on April 3rd for just $39, gives you cassis and mandarin on the first spray, but then the pink pepper comes through and completely elevates this one for me. It’s got this spicy bite that keeps everything from getting too sugary. The heart notes develop pretty quickly – you get peony, rose, plum, and violet all mingling together. Now, I was honestly a bit skeptical about the rose because it can go either really elegant or really grandma-ish, but this one actually works well. It doesn’t try to dominate the whole composition, just adds to the fruity-floral thing they’ve got going.

Why I love it: The dry down is where Pink Blossom really won me over. Raspberry with vanilla and soft musks? Chefs kiss. They blend together to create a dreamy cloud that feels like wearing cashmere. There’s patchouli in the base, but it’s so well-blended that it adds depth without any of that heavy, earthy quality that can sometimes feel overwhelming. There’s something so photo-realistic about it— think biting into a perfectly ripe plum. I’ve been wearing it for two weeks now, and I get compliments every single time. In fact, it also was the main fragrance I packed for my Memorial Day weekend getaway.

And while designer and niche fragrances are great (I love all my perfume babies) I’m not above having affordable fragrances in my collection. Actually, I think some of my favorite discoveries have come from brands that don’t carry prestige pricing. Pink Blossom proves that you don’t need to spend $200 to smell expensive. The clean ingredients and thoughtful composition show that Dossier put real care into creating something special.

Perfect pairings: Layering Pink Blossom opens up endless possibilities, and I’ve been having so much fun experimenting. For daytime, I love pairing it with Glossier You (a scent I’m not a huge fan of when I wear it on its own, so I’m always looking for ways to enhance it). The ambrette seeds in You complement the soft musks in Pink Blossom beautifully, creating this effortless “your skin but better” effect that’s perfect for brunch dates or office days when you want to smell put-together without trying too hard.

When I want something more dramatic for evening, I reach for Tom Ford Bitter Peach underneath Pink Blossom. The shared fruit DNA creates this luscious, almost edible quality, while Bitter Peach’s oakmoss and sandalwood add sophisticated depth. It’s unexpected but gorgeous.

My current obsession though? Layering Pink Blossom with Le Labo Rose 31. The spicy pink pepper in Pink Blossom amplifies the pepper in Rose 31, while the plum and raspberry add this juicy sweetness that makes the rose feel more approachable.

Bottom line? If you’re looking for a summer scent that smells like you spent way more than $38, this one’s it. I mean, who doesn’t love something that is approachable for all ages, well-crafted, and proves that good perfume doesn’t have to break the bank? And if Pink Blossom is any indication of what’s to come from the brand, I’ll be looking out for more of their original releases.