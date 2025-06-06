ESScent of the Week: This Grown-Up Vanilla Perfume Is Sweet, Sexy, and Worth Every Drop

I know what you’re going to say — it’s about to be summer, and gourmand scents aren’t made for this time of year.

But when you’re a vanilla lover, every season is vanilla season. Okay?! And Donna Karan’s latest from their Cashmere Collection, Cashmere & Vanilla Essence, has had me hooked ever since it debuted in February, so not only is it transitioning with me from winter to spring, but to the summer as well.

Let me be the first to say, this Eau de Parfum is what happens when vanilla grows up and gets sophisticated. The scent opens with a burst of pink pepper and ambrette that immediately hits you in the face (in a good way, of course). There’s also this crisp sweetness that enhances vanilla’s naturally fruity undertones. At the heart, you get this bouquet of jasmine and muguet that keeps things fresh and floral. But in the dry-down, vanilla beans, sandalwood, amber, and musk create a skin-like intimacy that is absolutely addictive.

Why I love it: This fragrance hits that sweet spot between playful and mature that so many vanilla scents struggle to achieve. It’s giving cupcake, but in a grown-up way. If you’ve ever loved Bare Vanilla from Victoria’s Secret (the real ones know) but wished it had more depth and sophistication, this is your adult upgrade.

It may sound contradictory, but the scent is sugary sweet while maintaining this woody, smooth quality on the dry-down. The sandalwood and amber keep it grounded, preventing it from becoming too saccharine, and it’s somehow both indulgent and refined, which is exactly what I want from my signature scents. The longevity is impressive too, with me catching still smelling remnants of it hours later, and it develops beautifully throughout the day.

The craftsmanship by perfumer Arielle Le Beau is evident, and I wouldn’t expect anything less from a Donna Karan fragrance. You can really tell they didn’t try to just make another vanilla fragrance that was thrown together to capitalize on the gourmand trend (because if we’re being real, we’ve seen a lot of those over the past couple of years).

Perfect pairings: Cashmere & Vanilla Essence stands out on its own, but of course you can take it up a notch by layering it with another one of your favorite scents. Depending on your mood, scent profile preference, or even the time of day, a girl has some options. For an extra dose of sweetness, I love pairing it with Tom Ford Vanilla Sex because the combination creates an intoxicating cloud of vanilla that has me smelling sweet and feminine. There’s something about how these two vanillas (with a touch of almond) play together that just works on every level.

For my clean girls, you can also just keep things simple by layering it with Glossier You for a clean, your-skin-but-better effect. The musk in Glossier You enhances the amber and musk notes in the Donna Karan without competing. For something a bit more unexpected, Clean Reserve Radiant Nectar underneath adds this honeyed depth that complements the vanilla beans beautifully.

I’ve also been loving it with Ariana Grande Cloud for maximum vanilla overload. It sounds like it would be too much, but somehow the combination creates this pillowy, dreamy scent that’s perfect for days when you really just want to wear a compliment getter (imagine as you pass by someone saying, “something smells delicious.”). The fragrance also pairs beautifully with the matching deodorant from the line, which will also give you the layering trifecta.

Final verdict: At $98 for 50ml, it’s an investment, but one that pays off in compliments and confidence. Trust me! For my vanilla-loving girlies who want something elevated but still approachable, this needs to be on your radar. It’s edible without being juvenile, warm without being heavy, and sweet without being cloying. Spectacular, give me 14 of them, as the kids say.