ESScent Of The Week: Creed Eladaria Proves The House Of Creed Still Reigns

There’s that moment right after you spray a new fragrance where you’re just… waiting.

You’re either waiting for the alcohol smell to pass to see if it’s going to disappoint you, waiting to see if the hype you likely saw on social media is real, or waiting for it to waste your time. I got Creed Eladaria a couple of weeks ago and I had maybe thirty seconds of that waiting period before I knew. One spray and I literally stopped mid-sentence like, “Oh. Oh okay, this is it.” I’ve worn it basically every day since (I actually brought it on a press trip with me to Germany), which should tell you everything you need to know. Usually I need way more time with something before I’m confident enough to keep coming back to it, and even moreso, if I’m going to recommend it to someone else.

Eladaria dropped earlier this year and it’s no “hidden gem” by any means because the fragrances girlies have been raving about it since it’s release, but I’m now annoyed I didn’t put my hands on it sooner. The House of Creed has this reputation for luxury, and of course, Eladaria falls within that, but it also manages to feel both elevated and like something you’d actually want to wear on a Tuesday morning.

The official description describes it as a dreamlike garden waking up in dawn’s silvery mist. Which, is fine, whatever that means (lol). But for those of us who need more simple descriptions to know what something smells like, I’d say this opens with a bright, juicy mandarin scent added with pink pepper that is fresh without being aggressively citrus. The pink pepper adds a gentle warmth that keeps everything soft (and honestly might be one of my favorite parts of the fragrance).

Then the rose note come in, but the peony is just as loud. With most rose fragrances, the rose basically overpowers the whole thing, and this one splits the focus. There’s this soft sweetness from the peonies that low-key reminds me of sugar cookies, which I know sounds a little unhinged for a rose fragrance, but it works. It keeps the whole thing from feeling dusty or dated, which honestly is the biggest thing that makes Eladaria feel young. Looking at the notes, you’d think it leans old-school floral (like something your grandma used to wear). And thank goodness, it doesn’t.

Then comes the base which is a blend of cashmere wood, vanilla, and musk, and this is where the sexiest part of the scent kicks in. There’s warmth and sensuality without being heavy (meaning you could wear this in the warm and cooler months). The drydown is musky vanilla, and by hour four or five it becomes more of a skin scent, which works perfectly. I get solid wear time, with about five to six hours of projection before it gets quieter, and that feels right for a fragrance in this space.

Why I love it: I’m a rose fragrance person, always have been, and this one hits the nail one the head (because unfortunately, all roses are not created equally). A lot of rose fragrances feel either too light or too heavy, and this one sits somewhere in the middle. The powder never gets scratchy or weird, and the musk in the base is subtle but present. It’s the kind of fragrance where you spray it and then just forget about it, in a good way.

Perfect pairings: If you want to layer it, there’s a lot of room to play. Glossier You is an obvious pairing (the initial spray of Eladaria reminds me of You anyway), so layering them creates this enhanced version of that fresh, close-to-skin thing. It works.

You could also layer with Delina if you wanted something more complex. I know Delina gets compared to every rose fragrance ever, and usually for a reason, but layering the two actually feels different from wearing either alone. Eladaria’s peony gets more pronounced, and Delina’s raspberry adds this slight tartness that keeps it from becoming too sweet and powdery.

If you want an option for late nights, layer with something musky or vanilla-heavy. Even just a light spray of something like Very Good Girl by Carolina Herrera changes the whole vibe. The cashmere wood and vanilla in Eladaria’s base plays well with that kind of pairing and you end up with something more sensual and layered.

Final verdict: Is Eladaria the most unique rose fragrance ever? No. But it does what it sets out to do really well, and I’m finding myself reaching for it constantly, which is honestly the best indicator that something actually works. This is for someone who wants a reliable, elegant everyday scent that makes you feel good when you wear it. If you’re still searching for your signature rose, this is one you should put on your skin at least once.