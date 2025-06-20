ESScent Of The Week: No Coconut, No Problem — Carioca Heart By Jusbox Is A Juicy, Sun-Soaked Scent That Smells Like Vacation

So… I have a new fragrance-related obsession and it’s completely changed how I discover scents (and a way of saving money in the process!).

Twisted Lily has become my go-to for finding and falling in love with unique scents that I never would have tried otherwise. It’s through them that I’ve been introduced to brands I’ve never heard of and also how I discovered this week’s featured fragrance, and honestly, it’s so good, it’s become a frontrunner in my summer scent rotation.

And fall in love I did. This week’s featured scent in question: Carioca Heart by Jusbox.

This fragrance feels like Amerie’s “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” from the very first spray, so you know Master perfumer Julien Rasquinet created something truly special here. It’s an eclectic composition that he describes as paying tribute to the joy of life and the freedom to be oneself.

The opening is a sparkling primofiore lemon oil that immediately combines with tropical accents of pineapple and mango accord. But why I like this one is because it’s tropical without being literal about it. There’s no coconut in sight, which honestly makes me appreciate the composition even more (in full disclosure, this is coming from a coconut note hater so I was honestly relieved).

The heart reveals peony in an unexpected and intense combination with sandalwood and rum absolute, while the base develops into this gorgeous deep song of vanilla with notes of labdanum, operanide and ambroxan. When I first experienced this fragrance, it instantly took me back to my high school days of wearing Victoria’s Secret Pink during those carefree summer adventures with friends, but with a much more sophisticated backbone that elevates the entire experience.

Why I love it: What gets me about Carioca Heart is how it manages to smell expensive and approachable at the same time. Those mango and pineapple notes hit you immediately, and smell like perfectly ripe fruit, not that artificial tropical stuff you smell in cheap body sprays. And the way it transitions into the vanilla and sandalwood base is seamless. The whole thing has this fuzzy, skin-like quality that makes it feel like it’s part of you rather than sitting on top.

Every time I’ve worn this fragrance people have noticed, and if you’re like me and your favorite compliment is “you smell good,” this will definitely do the trick. Strangers have stopped me in a restaurant, in the doctor’s office, and even at the airport to ask what I’m wearing, which honestly doesn’t happen with most of my collection (though I do have a few bangers that get some of this royal treatment). There’s something magnetic about it, especially when the weather gets warm and the heat amplifies every single note. We’ve already had a few 90 degree days this summer and I’ve found that it projects without being obnoxious, if that makes sense.

Also, if you caught the Victoria’s Secret Pink comparison and thought it was me being shady, it’s quite the opposite! It’s actually why I love it so much. It has that same carefree, youthful energy but with way better ingredients and staying power. Sometimes you want to smell sophisticated and complex, and sometimes you just want to smell happy. This does both somehow.

My one complaint? It’s not the most unique thing I’ve ever smelled. The drydown especially reminds me a lot of other vanilla-heavy fragrances, particularly anything with that synthetic ambroxan base. But you know what? Not everything needs to be groundbreaking. Sometimes a fragrance just needs to make you feel good every time you put it on, and this one absolutely delivers on that front.

The sandalwood in the base also plays well with woody fragrances. I paired it with Maison Margiela Jazz Club once and the rum absolute in Carioca Heart actually complemented the boozy tobacco really nicely. It was like tropical vacation meets sophisticated jazz lounge, which sounds crazy but worked on my skin.

Perfect pairings: Honestly, I’ve been experimenting with layering this and some combinations work better than others. The vanilla base makes it pretty easy to pair with other gourmands. I tried it with Kayali Vanilla 28 and it was almost too sweet, like candy overload. But when I layered it with Burberry Her, the strawberry notes mixed with the tropical fruits in a way that was actually really nice. Kind of like a fancy fruit salad situation.

My favorite layering combo so far has been with Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62. I know, I know, it seems obvious pairing two tropical scents, but hear me out. The pistachio and caramel in Cheirosa 62 brings out different facets of the vanilla in Carioca Heart, and together they smell like this expensive tropical dessert. I get so many compliments when I wear them together that I’ve basically made it my signature summer combination.

One thing I learned the hard way: don’t layer this with anything too powdery. I tried it with Ariana Grande Cloud thinking the vanilla would blend nicely, but it just made everything smell flat and one-dimensional. The projection of Carioca Heart is already strong, so you really need something that can hold its own without competing.

Final verdict: This is a need not a want, so add to cart immediately. And if you want to test it out first without the full commitment, check out Twisted Lily for this and more scents to try.