ESScent Of The Week: Alto Astral Is Byredo’s Ticket To A Brazilian Summer

There’s something about Byredo’s latest release that I wasn’t expecting when I first heard about it.

First, because as someone who gravitates toward gourmands, fruity scents, and generally sweeter compositions, Byredo has never really intrigued me much as a brand. Their minimalist aesthetic usually translates to fragrances that feel too “clean girl” or austere for my taste.

And also, because in a market already saturated with tropical scents that either smell like sunscreen or disappear within an hour, I wasn’t sure what this Swedish house could bring to the table. But after living with this Brazilian-inspired creation for a few weeks (and yes, low-key obsessing over it), I can confidently say that perfumer Jérome Epinette has crafted something genuinely special here, and they’ve certainty got my attention from here on out.

The latest release Alto Astral, which became available on August 14th, opens with a combination of aldehydes and coconut that immediately sets it apart from everything else in the coconut category. The coconut water accord is clean and sophisticated and nothing like the overly sweet, artificial coconut you might expect (and if you know anything about me, I hate the coconut note in almost everything that I smell because of it). There’s a sparkling quality to the opening that feels almost effervescent, like champagne bubbles mixed with fresh coconut water on a hot day. Within minutes, the heart begins to reveals itself with jasmine petals, incense, and milky musk with a warmth you can’t quite put into words, but it just melts into your skin beautifully.

Why I love it: The thing that really gets me about Alto Astral is its incredible dichotomy. On one hand, it’s playful and tropical, so much so that you can almost feel the Brazilian sun and hear distant samba rhythms (someone take me back to Rio de Janeiro pleaseeeeee). But there’s also a mysterious, complex quality that made me keep adding this one to my weekly fragrance tray. The sandalwood in the base is blended so expertly here that it adds this creamy, almost cashmeran-like warmth without ever feeling heavy or cloying.

What really surprised me was the performance. Anyone who’s worn Byredo knows they tend to have a reputation for being beautiful but fleeting (again, one of those reasons I’ve never flocked to the brand). Beautiful, beautiful gowns. Alto Astral for sure breaks that reputation. I sprayed it on my arm one morning and was still catching whiffs of it later that evening. I was shocked, actually. The projection isn’t beastmode by any means, but it still creates a gorgeous scent bubble around you that will last for hours.

If I had to compare it to something, it reminds me of Sol de Janeiro’s DNA but elevated to luxury status. There’s the same sweet, cozy vacation feeling, but with layers of complexity and sophistication that make it suitable for any setting. The drydown actually reminds me a bit of Bal d’Afrique Absolu because of that sweet-and-clean family that Byredo does so well. Cousins, but not sisters by any means. It strikes the perfect balance for anyone who found Blanche too sterile or Baccarat Rouge too sticky sweet.

Perfect pairings: Alto Astral layers surprisingly well, though you’ll want to be strategic about it. Since the sandalwood base is so prominent in the drydown, Le Labo Santal 33 actually makes sense as a layering partner because they both share that creamy sandalwood foundation, and the Santal 33 adds those spicy, slightly smoky elements that complement Alto Astral’s incense heart without overwhelming the coconut.

For something that plays up the amber and warmth, try layering it with Maison Margiela Jazz Club underneath. The vanilla and tobacco create this cozy base that works beautifully with Alto Astral’s salted amber, while the coconut stays bright on top. It’s an unexpected combination that somehow works.

If you want to lean into the tropical vibes, Tom Ford Soleil Blanc is the obvious choice, though you’d want to go very light with it. Both have coconut as a main note, but Soleil Blanc’s ylang-ylang and jasmine mirror some of Alto Astral’s floral heart. The result? Coconut that feels grown-up and multi-layered, not like you just slathered on SPF.

If you want to lean into the Brazilian inspiration, Maison Margiela Beach Walk actually works here, though it might seem redundant at first. The Beach Walk’s ozonic saltiness amplifies that ocean feeling from Alto Astral while the coconut notes create this layered tropical effect that never feels overwhelming. Just go light on the Beach Walk—one spray max.

Alto Astral represents everything I want in a summer fragrance, which is mainly warmth without heaviness, and tropical vibes without the typical beachy (but boring) scent. At $180 for 50ml, it’s definitely an investment, but the performance and uniqueness justify every penny.

This one’s going straight into my regular rotation, and something tells me I’m not the only one who’s going to be reaching for it until the very end of summer (because remember people, that’s at the end of September, not August!).

Alto Astral is available now at Byredo stores and online at Byredo.com.