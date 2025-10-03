ESScent Of The Week: Brown Girl Jane’s Chalet Is The Decadent Fall Scent You’ll Drench Yourself In All Season

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Let me start off by saying, there are gourmands, and then there’s Chalet by Brown Girl Jane. Because baby, this may just be in a lane of its own.

The moment I spritzed this on my wrist (and my neck, hair, chest, because yes I’m that oversprayer), I immediately knew this was going to be a fall banger. According to the brand’s website, the top notes — the ones you smell as soon as you spray the perfume — include white chocolate truffle, chalet plum, champagne accord, while also including dark cacao, winter white jasmine (yes, you read that correctly: winter white) and cashmere vanilla as the fragrance settles in. The white chocolate truffle is what I smelled immediately, and it’s so creamy and a little nutty in the best way. Then the plum comes in and adds some juiciness so it’s not just straight dessert, and there’s this champagne note that keeps it from feeling too heavy. It’s rich, but it doesn’t sit on you like some gourmands do. It actually feels light and wearable, which surprised me.

Easily having risen to the top as one of my favorite fragrance brands, Brown Girl Jane launched in 2020 and initially focused on CBD and wellness products before expanding into fine fragrances in 2021. The brand also made history as the first Black woman-owned fine fragrance brand to enter Sephora, which honestly makes me even more excited to support every new release (because if we don’t support each other, who will?). Their approach to fragrance feels intentional, with each scent inspired by global destinations with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and cultural narratives. There’s a sophistication to what founder Malaika Jones has built that you can smell in every spray.

Why I love it: Is this going to change the fragrance game or revolutionize gourmands? Maybe not. But what it does, it does really well, and that’s what keeps me reaching for it. The way Chalet evolves throughout the day is what sold me. That initial white chocolate softens into something creamier and woodier as the hours pass. The dark cacao comes through more in the heart, but it never gets too heavy because the sandalwood keeps it grounded. By the drydown, you’re left with this cashmere vanilla and crystallized patchouli that feels like a second skin.

It’s the scent equivalent of opening a Snickers bar and inhaling from the wrapper, with just the tiniest hint of spice lurking in the background. There’s something really sensual about how close to the skin it sits after a few hours. Not to mention, I’ve worn a lot of chocolate fragrances, and many of them either go too dark, stay too sweet from start to finish, or truthfully just smell too alcohol-y and synthetic (for example, I know a lot of y’all swear by that cheap Amazon Choco Musk fragrance, but even at that price point, I just can’t get behind it). Chalet actually takes you on a journey. When I wear this, I feel feminine and a little bit indulgent, like I’m treating myself even if I’m just going about my day to run simple errands.

Perfect pairings: If you want to make Chalet even more interesting, layering is where it’s at. My first instinct was to pair it with something that would amplify the chocolate without making it too sweet, so I reached for Kayali Vanilla 28. Because what doesn’t pair well with Vanilla 28?! The brown sugar and amber in Vanilla 28 add this gorgeous caramelized depth that makes the chocolate in Chalet smell even more real, almost like stepping into a Parisian chocolatier. It’s warm, it’s cozy, and it projects beautifully.

For something a little more playful, Sol de Janeiro 62 is a no-brainer. That salted caramel and pistachio combo adds this nutty sweetness that makes Chalet feel even more indulgent. It’s like the fragrance version of pairing chocolate with salted caramel—you can’t really go wrong. If you want to go full luxury gourmand, Kilian Love Don’t Be Shy layered underneath Chalet is absolutely gorgeous. The neroli and marshmallow in Love Don’t Be Shy amplify the sweetness and make everything feel plusher and more romantic. And when I want Chalet to feel more refined and less dessert-y, I’ll spray Lancôme Idôle on first. The rose and jasmine in Idôle bring out the floral notes in Chalet while that clean musk keeps everything from getting too heavy. It’s sophisticated but still smells expensive. The result is soft, elegant, and quietly expensive (all of my favorite things!).