ESScent Of The Week: I Finally Tried Bond No. 9’s Madison Ave—And It’s Living Up To Its #FragranceTok Reputation

There’s just something about discovering a new fragrance that you love that makes being a scent addict feel worth it (when you smell a dud, not so much).

It’s even better when you find a treasure that’s been under your nose — and #FragranceTok — all along, because you know the hype is real.

That’s exactly what happened when I finally got my hands on Madison Ave by Bond No. 9. Because how have I escaped its radar for so long? Released back in 2016, this scent has been quietly been moving it’s way to the front of my spring fragrance tray while I’ve been busy chasing the latest releases. But you know what they say: Better late than never. And this juice is absolutely worth the wait.

Okay, so when first I sprayed Madison Ave on my wrist, I knew this wasn’t just going to just be another pretty bottle in my collection. And the bottle is quite pretty. Out of all of the Bond. 9 samples I tried, this was the one (and I tried quite a few — New York Nights, Nomad, Tribeca, etc). The opening on this one hits you with this incredibly juicy and crisp apple note mixed with a hint of blackcurrant that feels both sophisticated and playful. It’s the epitome of girly, flirty and feminine. There’s something about the way these top notes interact that screams “confident woman who knows what she wants” and that’s exactly how I want to smell everyday of my life.

What really sold me on Madison Ave is how it evolves throughout the day. After about an hour, the floral heart starts to peek through. The rose essence comes through boldly (and I mean BOLDLY), but it’s balanced by jasmine and magnolia that keep things from going too powdery or old-fashioned. This isn’t your grandmother’s rose perfume. It’s modern, vibrant, and turns heads whenever I wear it.

The dry down is where Madison Ave sold me. The patchouli essence provides a perfect earthy foundation, while the ambroxan gives it that slightly sweet, ambery quality that lingered on me all day long, and had me to stop to keep smelling my wrists. And that praline note? It adds just enough gourmand quality without making you smell like a dessert shop.

Why I love it: Is Madison Ave groundbreaking? Not particularly – especially compared to some of Bond No. 9’s more artistic creations. But sometimes you don’t need super unique, you just need something that makes you feel amazing and you know will give you compliments for an added boost during your day. And that’s what this one is. I’ve worn it three times this week alone and have collected compliments from restaurant workers, strangers in elevators, and even my overly critical friend who usually hates most scents that aren’t “your skin but better” (i.e. clean and musky).

Perfect pairings: Madison Ave works beautifully as a standalone scent, but if you want take it up just a notch, layering it with other scents will enhance its character. My absolute favorite pairing is with Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 (but in all honestly, what doesn’t go well with BR540? The saffron and amber notes in BR540 amplify Madison Ave’s praline base while adding complexity that transforms this into something truly extraordinary.

For a more refreshing take, I’ve been layering Madison Ave with Atelier Cologne’s Pomelo Paradis. The bright citrus perfectly complements the bergamot and apple in Madison Ave, creating a juicier, more vibrant experience that’s perfect for daytime wear.

When I want something more sultry, I reach for Kilian’s Angels’ Share. The cinnamon and cognac notes create a beautiful contrast with Madison Ave’s floral heart, while the vanilla in Angels’ Share pulls out the praline note in Madison Ave in a way that feels sophisticated rather than overly sweet.

Fair warning though – if you’re sensitive to rose or patchouli, Madison Ave might not be your jam. Both notes are prominent players in this composition, and they don’t hide in the background. But if those notes work on your skin? This fragrance will quickly become a staple in your rotation.

Madison Ave by Bond No. 9 has reminded me that sometimes we get so caught up chasing the next big thing that we miss gems that have been there all along. And while this one is a pretty penny at around $335, this scent has earned its permanent spot in my collection, and possibly yours too.