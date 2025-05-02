ESScent Of The Week: Angel Dust by Fugazzi Is The “Blanket In A Bottle” Scent You Didn’t Know You Needed

When I was gifted Angel Dust by Fugazzi last month, I didn’t expect it would become one of my daily signatures (I have a rotation of scents that I can pull out for just about every occasion — the gym, to bed, and even for a night out).

If you’ve been here for a while (“ESScent Of The Week” is almost a year strong, y’all), then you know, as someone with an extensive fragrance collection predominantly featuring vanilla and gourmand scents, this warm, clean, musky fragrance wasn’t my typical style. Yet, here we are weeks later, and I’ve found myself coming back to it time and time again.

Retailing at $105 for 50ml, this isn’t the worst you can do as far as breaking the bank, but it’s also not cheap by any means. And after experiencing its quality, I understand why it’s worth the investment. The cashmeran (that “polite molecule” as Fugazzi calls it) creates this incredibly inviting warmth that feels like wrapping yourself in the softest blanket. I mean, what else would you expect with cashmere as one of the notes. Combined with white amber crystals that add a clean, ethereal quality, it creates this beautiful tension between cozy and fresh that I just can’t get enough of.

I initially thought this would be another “your skin but better” scent similar to Glossier You (and honestly, I’m not a big fan of that one despite its popularity on #FragranceTok), but Angel Dust is in a category of its own to me. It doesn’t just sit on your skin, but creates this effervescent sparkle that makes it good for any occasion. So if you’re not a big fan of Glossier like me, and hesitated on this one for a similar reason, you’re in for a treat. And the staying power? Phenomenal. I applied it before heading to the gym and somehow still caught whiffs of its beautiful sillage hours later. Typically with musky scents, within an hour you’re trying to remember if you ever put anything on your skin at all, because of its “barely there” presence. This in fact, wasn’t the case at all.

Why I love it: What truly sets Angel Dust apart is how it balances being subtle yet memorable. The Calabrian bergamot and pepper notes add just enough complexity without overwhelming the comforting base. Fugazzi describes it as “celebrating the introvert,” and I think that’s spot on. It doesn’t scream for attention, it’s not cloying, and yet somehow manages to draw people in. I’ve received more compliments wearing this than fragrances that cost twice as much.

Perfect pairings: I’m a fragrance mixer, so of course I’ve been experimenting with Angel Dust. And honestly? The right layering takes this already gorgeous scent to a whole new level. My current favorite combo is Angel Dust + Dedcool’s Milk. The milky, lactonic vibe with Angel Dust’s cashmere is addictive.

On the flip side, when I want to amplify the clean, fresh elements, I layer it with Skylar’s Salt Air. The mineral notes in Salt Air complement the white amber in Angel Dust perfectly, creating an airy, elevated version that’s perfect for professional settings.

My absolute favorite combination, though? Angel Dust with a few spritzes of By Rosie Jane’s Dulce. The subtle vanilla in Dulce brings out unexpected sweetness in Angel Dust without overwhelming its sophisticated character. It’s become my go-to evening scent when I want something that feels elegant but still approachable and warm.

For anyone intrigued but hesitant about the price tag, I highly recommend grabbing a sample from Twisted Lily first. They’re basically the holy grail destination for niche, indie and natural fragrance samples, allowing you to test drive premium scents before committing to full bottles, and they’ve become one of my favorite platforms for doing so (and if you use code “ESSENCE” you’ll also enjoy an additional 10% off your purchase).

Final verdict: Whether I’m headed to bed or hitting the gym, this “blanket in a bottle” provides a versatile, comforting presence that somehow manages to feel both grounding and uplifting. For clean girl scent lovers looking to elevate their collection or gourmand enthusiasts willing to explore beyond their comfort zone, Angel Dust by Fugazzi might just be your next obsession too.