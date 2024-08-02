ESScent Of The Week: Amouage’s Highly Anticipated Release Is Worth The Splurge

Amouage has once again captivated the fragrance world with its latest release: Guidance 46 Exceptional Extrait. I know you’re probably thinking: another fragrance launch?! Well, yes. But this one isn’t just an oldie (flanker), it’s a goodie.

From the moment I heard about the launch, I was eager to experience its magic firsthand. If you were anywhere on #FragranceTok when the original Guidance Eau de Parfum released, then you know they set a high bar, and the idea of an intensified version, dosed at an impressive 46% concentration, was irresistible.

Following the success of the original in 2023, perfumer Quentin Bisch and Chief Creative Officer Renaud Salmon wanted to take the scent to new heights, and indeed they did. Fast forward a year, and the dynamic duo has returned with a new iteration that promises to be even more enthralling.

The moment I received my bottle of Guidance 46, I was struck by its luxurious presentation. Amouage’s attention to detail is evident from the packaging alone, setting the stage for the olfactory journey to come. The fragrance opens with an enticing blend of pear, frankincense, hazelnut, rose water, pink pepper, and bitter almond. The initial spray is a harmonious mix of fruity, nutty, and spicy notes that immediately draw you in.

As the fragrance begins to settle, the heart notes of saffron, rose, sambac jasmine, and osmanthus make their entrance. If you were to ask me what osmanthus is, or what it even smells like, I’d tell you I had no clue, but just know this floral bouquet is rich and intoxicating, with each note complementing the others perfectly. The saffron adds a luxurious touch, while the rose and jasmine bring a classic elegance.

The dry-down is where Guidance 46 truly shines. The base notes of cistus, sandalwood, akigalawood, ambergris, vanilla, ambrette, georgywood, and cypriol create a warm and sensual foundation that lingered beautifully on my skin. The combination of resinous, creamy, and woody elements is masterfully balanced, providing depth and complexity without overwhelming the senses.

Why I love it: What makes Guidance 46 stand out is its ability to evolve and reveal new facets over time. Each stage of the fragrance offers something different, making it a dynamic and multifaceted scent that keeps you coming back for more. The high concentration ensures longevity, allowing the fragrance to unfold gradually and leave a lasting impression.

Now you’re probably wondering how it compares to the original. The OG Guidance is beautiful as well — slightly animalic, woody and often described as incredibly sexy (yet polarizing). Though Guidance 46 has a higher oil concentration, I found that the projection is not as aggressive as the first one and it sits closer to the skin, making it more wearable during the daytime. But, if you were to ask me which one I were to choose (because I don’t think you need both), Guidance 46 is a front-runner for me.

Perfect pairings: For those looking to elevate the experience of Amouage Guidance 46, layering can create a bespoke and captivating scent profile. One exceptional combination is layering it with Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait by Maison Francis Kurkdjian. The rich, ambergris and woody notes of Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait harmonize beautifully with the complex base of Guidance 46, enhancing its depth and adding a touch of sweet, resinous warmth. Another fan favorite release is Brandt Guava Sorbet, and this one is chef’s kiss when it comes to layering. The bright, fruity notes of guava in Guava Sorbet introduce a fresh, tropical twist to the sophisticated blend of Guidance 46, creating a vibrant and exotic scent that feels both luxurious and refreshing.

Now hear me out: priced at $520, Guidance 46 is undoubtedly a luxury item, but it’s a worthy investment for those who appreciate the art of perfumery. And for that I’d say, it’s worth every penny. Available exclusively at Amouage.com, this extrait is a testament to the brand’s dedication to quality and innovation.