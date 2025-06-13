ESScent Of The Week: This Lychee Perfume Is The Fruity, Feel-Good Scent Of Summer

It’s time to talk about a fragrance that’s been living rent-free in my head for weeks now. And what better forum then here to do a gush session over a topic that I know and love: fruity fragrances.

Now, for some context, the 7 Virtues Candied Lychee showed up in my mailbox and I honestly wasn’t expecting much. I take that back — I was expecting a whole lot, because this had been all of my “for you” page last year when it dropped, and I knew I needed to get my hands on it. But, at the same time, in the back of my mind, I wondered how many lychee fragrances can there really be that are actually good (besides my old faithful, Eden Sparkling Lychee by Kayali)? Which never led me to pull the trigger. And as it turns out, yes, there are some others that actually exist! So this would should have been in my rotation well before I actually received it (my bad).

Right off the bat, when you spray it, it’s like taking a sip of the most perfect lychee martini that you’ve ever had. Not a fake, overly sweet candy version, but the kind of lychee martini you need after a long day of work. You know how authentic lychee has that weird strawberry-watermelon thing going on? This captures that exactly, plus there’s this little hint of jellybean sweetness that shouldn’t work but totally does.

The whole thing shifts as you wear it too. The first few minutes are very floral-heavy with that peony note doing most of the talking, but then it settles into this sweet, almost airy space that I can only describe as ozonic. The vanilla and amber base don’t show up until way later, maybe like three hours in, and when they do it’s subtle. Not beating you over the head with VANILLA like some gourmands do.

Why I love it: Look, I’m picky about sweet fragrances because most of them either smell like a Bath & Body Works explosion or they’re so synthetic they give me an instant headache. This one though? It’s clean in a way that doesn’t feel boring. Fresh but not soap-adjacent. Sweet but not migraine-inducing.

I did my usual test — multiple sprays on wrists, neck, on my clothes, and then even got some in my hair because Funmi Monet taught us right (to put that ish on) and I could smell myself for a solid six hours. The projection isn’t crazy strong throughout the whole wear, but honestly that’s perfect for daytime.

What really got me was how it dries down. After those first few hours of the fruity-floral show, it becomes this soft fruity vanilla that just sits on your skin and then there’s this powdered sugar quality in the drydown that reminds me of those fancy French macarons (sweet but sophisticated).

I’ve been comparing it to the other lychee fragrances in my collection because apparently I have a type. Nest Lychee Rose is bubblier and way more rose-forward, Kayali Sparkling Lychee has more fruit variety but less actual lychee somehow. This 7 Virtues one wins because it actually smells like lychee (plain and simple, but in a way that’s a winner).

Perfect pairings: I’ve been experimenting with this for weeks and found some combinations that are genuinely stunning. My favorite discovery has been layering it with Glossier You, which I know sounds weird on paper but the clean musk in You brings out that ozonic quality in Candied Lychee while the fruit notes stay bright. Perfect for when you want something a little more complex but still appropriate for work.

For evening situations, I tried it with Tom Ford Bitter Peach and this may be my new go-to summer layering combination. I can’t wait to wear this on a rooftop in July, while sipping on my go-to cocktail (usually a lemon-drop martini, but on this occasion it will be a lychee martini), while listening to R&B. The stone fruit thing they have in common creates this gorgeous harmony, and the boozy notes in Bitter Peach make the whole thing more grown-up. It’s expensive smelling in the best way.

If you’re not trying to drop Tom Ford money however, Bath & Body Works actually has some sleeper hits for layering. Japanese Cherry Blossom brings out more of the floral side, while Vanilla Bean Noel (when it’s in season) emphasizes the gourmand base without being too much. Even Ariana Grande Cloud work because the coconut and praline make the vanilla in Candied Lychee more prominent.

Final verdict: What I really appreciate about this fragrance is that The 7 Virtues didn’t try to make it more than it needed to be. It’s a beautiful, wearable lychee fragrance that performs well and doesn’t smell cheap. The sustainable sourcing thing is nice too —that Egyptian geranium oil actually adds something to the composition instead of just being there for marketing points.

The staying power is solid without being overwhelming, the projection is appropriate for daytime wear, and it layers well with both high-end and drugstore options. Plus it’s feminine and pretty without being juvenile, which is harder to pull off than it sounds.

I keep reaching for this one when I want something that feels like sunshine but isn’t trying too hard. It makes me smile when I catch whiffs of it throughout the day, and honestly, that’s what a good fragrance should do. Sometimes you need something that just makes you feel good, and this one delivers on that completely.

If you’ve been sleeping on The 7 Virtues or if you’re curious about lychee fragrances but haven’t found one that works, this might be worth checking out. Just saying.