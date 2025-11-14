ESScent Of The Week: The 7 Virtues’ Buttercream Haze Is A Gourmand Love Letter To Lazy Sunday Mornings

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Two things I love in this life: a lazy Sunday morning, and the smell of waking up to warm baked goods (especially when someone else is making them).

If this is also your vibe, and you love the warm, sweet, slightly chaotic feeling of a kitchen in full swing when breakfast is being prepared (i.e. the good ‘ole days of childhood, or a weekend sleeping in with your partner), then the 7 Virtues’ Buttercream Haze bottles up that exact sensation. And I’m not being dramatic when I say this perfume smells photorealistic enough to make your mouth water.

The brand describes it as inspired by vintage kitchens, sugar-laced laughter, and doing things your own way. I’ll admit, I wasn’t even sure what this meant when I read it, but after wearing Buttercream Haze for a few weeks, I get it. This fragrance really does capture that feeling of barefoot baking on a lazy afternoon.

Now, let me be completely honest with you: this fragrance is sweet. Like, really sweet. If you’re not someone who loves gourmands or the idea of smelling like dessert makes you hesitate, Buttercream Haze might be too much for you. To a lot of people, it’s probably going to read as obnoxiously sweet. But personally? I’m absolutely into it.

Even though the brand lists lemon zest in the notes, what I smell immediately is full-on lemon pound cake. There’s a bright, buttery citrus moment that feels like slicing into a fresh loaf. That lemony cake vibe doesn’t stick around for long, though. As the perfume settles into your skin, it transforms into something warmer and richer. You start getting this lightly spiced cake with sticky caramel drizzled on top. There’s maple in there too, but it’s subtle. Just a hint, not the syrupy punch you might expect.

What really surprised me is how well-balanced everything becomes once you get past that initial sweetness. The base notes (tonka, musk, and sandalwood) ground all that sugar and keep the fragrance from tipping into cloying territory. By the time Buttercream Haze fully dries down, you’re left with this gorgeous vanilla buttercream frosting scent that feels fluffy and slightly woody at the same time. It’s sweet, yes, but it never becomes overwhelming or headache-inducing.

I’ve seen some people compare this to Snif’s Hot Cakes, and I get why that comparison might come up. I mean c’mon, they’re both gourmands in the breakfast food family. But honestly, I don’t see much resemblance between the two. Hot Cakes is a straight-up maple bomb. It smells like buttery pancakes drowning in syrup. Buttercream Haze leans more into cake territory with that buttercream frosting finish. They’re both delicious in their own right, but still different. (And look, we all smell things differently, so if someone picks up similarities I’m not getting, that’s totally valid.)

Why I love it: What I really appreciate about this fragrance is that it gives you a sweet gourmand experience without leaning heavily on just vanilla (which is a note that is synonymous with the term gourmand). Don’t get me wrong, the vanilla shows up absolutely beautifully in the base, but the journey to get there, with all those cake and caramel notes, feels more complex and interesting than your typical vanilla-forward scent. You get three distinct phases with this: that bright lemon pound cake opening, the warm spiced cake and caramel middle, and finally that buttercream frosting drydown. The 7 Virtues managed to create something that’s undeniably sweet but never one-note or boring.

I also love that the woody base keeps this from smelling too young or sugary. The cashmere musk and sandalwood add just enough sophistication that you can wear this to brunch or an evening out without feeling like you’re a walking bakery. The 7 Virtues also deserves credit for keeping sustainability at the forefront. Buttercream Haze is made with responsibly sourced bergamot from Italy and upcycled sandalwood oils, which aligns with the brand’s commitment to ethical beauty. It’s nice to know that indulging in something this decadent doesn’t come at the expense of the planet.

Perfect pairings: Buttercream Haze is stunning on its own, but if you’re into layering, there are some combinations worth exploring. If you find it a touch too sweet, try pairing it with Glossier You. That clean, skin-like musk balances the sweetness beautifully while keeping the comforting bakery vibe intact. For coffee lovers, layering Buttercream Haze with Replica Coffee Break creates this incredible latte-and-pastry moment that’s perfect for cozy mornings. The espresso notes play off the buttercream and caramel in a way that feels sophisticated and indulgent. And if you want to amplify the warmth and add a slightly smoky depth, Maison Margiela’s By The Fireplace is a gorgeous companion. The two together create this fireside dessert vibe that’s unmatched for fall and winter.

Bottom line: if you love gourmands and you’re not afraid of a fragrance that smells authentically like baked goods, Buttercream Haze is worth the investment ($94). It’s cozy, nostalgic, and playful without being juvenile. Just know what you’re getting into though, this perfume doesn’t shy away from its sweetness, and that’s exactly what makes it special.