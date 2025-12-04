Too Lazy To Workout? Here’s How I Sculpted My Belly By Doing Nothing

Before and after/ Courtesy of India Espy-Jones

Over the past month, I’ve been in and out of a facial plastic surgeon’s office in midtown Manhattan. Not because I was in for a preventative facelift, but because I wanted the results of a vigorous workout without working out at all (sue me!). And, in the words of Doja Cat in her single “Gorgeous,” “she thank God for that EmSculpt.” So, I found out why.

The EmSculpt Neo, a body sculpting treatment equal to doing 20,000 crunches in just 30 minutes, has been all the rage among celebrities. Model of the Year Anok Yai used the treatment to tighten and strengthen her core before walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with 40-pound wings. Meanwhile, 56-year-old JLo says she plans on using EmSculpt on her bum well into her 60s and 70s.

But, does it really work? After four session of my own with Dr. Yael Halaas, read on for more about my results and what to expect.

What is EmSculpt Neo?

EmSculpt Neo is a noninvasive body sculpting treatment that burns stubborn fat and builds muscle without any downtime. It’s proven to reduce fat by 30 percent, and stimulate muscle growth and strength by 25 percent and 29 percent respectively.

Depending on where you want to target—Anok Yai targets her core, while JLo targets her bum—the treatment can be customized to your abdomen, buttock, arms, and legs. For the Black women who don’t want to lose their butt fat, “settings can be adjusted to build muscle without melting fat,” double-board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Yael Halaas tells ESSENCE.

How does EmSculpt work?

“The treatment induces thousands of powerful muscle contractions, helping to build and tone muscle while simultaneously burning fat,” Halaas says. Combining high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) energy and radiofrequency (RF), all I had to do was lay down with an iron-shaped device strapped to a band around my waist while I was in Halaas’s office.

What does EmSculpt feel like?

While it may sound painful, it isn’t. At best, I started off each session by laughing because it felt like I was being tickled. At worst, it feels like the aches you feel after an ab workout, but in short on and off intervals over 30-minutes.

Each session, we started with a short warm-up period, which feels like a series of less intense muscle contractions. Then, the practitioner adjusted the settings to my comfort. At my first session, I began at a lower intensity, then worked up to higher intensities throughout my next few sessions.

The Benefits

While EmSculpt undeniably sculpts your body, “many of my patients incorporate EMSCULPT Neo into their weight-loss journey, as it not only helps build and tone muscle but also burns fat,” she says. However, the benefits are more than just aesthetic.

“[It] can also support medical wellness by helping improve circulation, increase range of motion, reduce muscle spasms, re-educate muscles, and prevent muscle atrophy,” Halaas says. 83 percent of patients reported improved range of motion, while 90 percent said it helped re-educate their muscles.

How much does EmSculpt cost?

“While results can vary from person to person, most patients see optimal benefits after 5 to 7 sessions, scheduled about one week apart,” Halaas advises. “The cost typically ranges from $400 to $550 dollars per session.”

My EmSculpt Results

I have a sensitive stomach and get easily bloated (lymphatic massages work wonders), so most times my belly isn’t as flat and sculpted as it would be if I didn’t. Luckily, I noticed results immediately after my first EmSculpt session; I couldn’t stay out of the mirror!

The first change I noticed was the top of my core looked more defined, then after the second session, my curves started to tighten in. My core felt stronger and my bloated lower belly, tighter.

Like most Black women, I have a more arched posture which causes a bit of lower back pain, so having my core feel stronger helped take some pressure off. I even took my first pilates class afterwards—and kept up!—because my core felt more activated after EmSculpt.

I do still have a bit of back fat, which wasn’t targeted in the abdominal session I did. As I build a workout routine to work alongside EmSculpt, that’s definitely a part I want to target next.

The Catch

The results only last if you maintain them. While EmSculpt requires nothing but for you to lay down, the impressive results obviously don’t replace the overwhelming benefits of actually moving. Just like if you work out vigorously then stop, your results will slowly fade over a few months if you’re not engaging your core regularly.

“[It] effectively builds muscle and reduces fat in targeted areas, [but] it does not provide the full-body cardiovascular benefits of traditional exercise,” Halaas notes. “It is designed to complement your workouts and improve your results, not replace your workouts.”