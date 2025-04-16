Is The Key To Elevated Makeup Less Powder? Sir John Says So

Tempura / Getty Images

At the most recent BeautyCon this past November, an eager crowd gathered to watch celebrity makeup artist Sir John perform a live masterclass. As he constructed the look dubbed as “Dopamine Glow” he dished on favorite tips and beauty opinions. One, in particular, stuck. His stance on powder versus cream products piqued curiosity amongst beauty lovers, and inspired ESSENCE to dive further.

According to the global makeup artist, glowy over matte is the way to go. As his live demonstration ensued he offered foolproof glam tips for the audience to add to their arsenal, such as using frontal glue to tack down eyebrows for that laminated look, or bringing blush up to the temples to sculpt the face. While this look in particular favored the ultra glowy, radiant, and colorful aesthetic (evoking happiness per its name), his sentiments across all looks still stand.

He doesn’t bake, he seldom reaches for powder bronzers and blushes over their cream and liquid counterparts, and he only powder sets the T-zones. All of this makes for a dewier, warmer look, which he says is the key to a next-level face beat. “If you can, dial back on the powder. For me, it’s a little too 2016 — that’s just my opinion,” he added lightly. He balanced a level of sincerity and humor in his open conversation with the beauties present, and explained his rationale.

As an artist who has crafted the most radiant and glamorous looks for industry starlets, Sir John has certainly perfected his methods. Reaching for cream products and scaling back on the layers of powder helps keep the look from appearing too “cakey.” The hydrated look makes the skin look more supple, and brings out the warmth, dimension, and liveliness of the face. With spring in full swing, there seems to be no better time to incorporate this advice, as we ditch the dryness of winter for a more dewy, vibrant season overall.

There will always be a time and place for powder, but the benefits of cream and liquid makeup products are bountiful. Firstly, they are highly blendable which can be helpful for beginners or heavy-handed appliers. The formulas offer versatility when working with other products and are excellent options to use for a gradient color effect, such as the trending sunset blush technique that overtook feeds last year. Cream and liquid formulas melt into the rest of the face for a naturally alluring look. Looks that are too mattifying on the other hand, can feel flattened or one-dimensional, and in such cases with excessive powder, drying. For this reason, cream and liquid-based products are also recommended for those with dryer skin.

According to Sir John, glowy looks achieved with hydrating products create a more premium finish. “Radiant skin has more luster and looks more elevated, more expensive,” he attests. If the Beyoncé-approved artist backs it, it must be worth a try.