Dry Skin? These 5 Face Mists Guarantee Instant Hydration

Quiet as it’s kept, the summer season can wreak havoc on your skin—if you’re not careful. From the sweltering humidity—a con of living in the Northeast—to consistent air conditioning use, both environments can cause dry, flaky, and itchy skin to become a factor. While most of us are diligent with maintaining a strict skincare routine, the hot weather calls for hydration on the go. And when a quick cool down is in order, face mists are a no-brainer.

Formulated with nourishing ingredients, face mists come in handy to hydrate, refresh, and soothe your skin. Although some beauty mavens are wary of using the product when wearing makeup, the key is to reach for oil-free formulas to keep your makeup intact. A light spritz can refresh your beauty beat, leaving you with a “just-applied” finish. Not to mention, some face mists work double-duty as makeup setting sprays.

Like many skincare products, not all face mists are created equal. Whether you’re dealing with sensitive skin, desperate for a midday pick-me-up, or simply need an extra boost of hydration, finding the right formula is paramount.

After scouring the market for face mists that sink into skin and provide lasting hydration, I discovered five offerings that rose to the occasion. From multifunctional finds to sensitive skin-friendly picks, each product is formulated to hydrate your skin for the long haul.

Ahead, see five face mists that will provide instant relief and give your skin the pick-me-up it needs.

