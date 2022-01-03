Many of us live by the old adage that “Black Don’t Crack.” And why wouldn’t we? In most cases, it doesn’t. However, that does not mean our skin never begins to show signs of aging, which is most often described as fine lines. In case you haven’t heard, Black women have gotten more comfortable with visiting doctors to have Dermal Fillers, and age doesn’t matter.

“In the past, the average patient was over the age of 40, however, in recent years, I have noticed younger women, including women in their 20’s and 30’s, requesting fillers,” Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Preventive Medicine Physician and star of Married To Medicine tells ESSENCE exclusively.

If you’re not familiar with Dermal Fillers, according to Plasticsurgery.org, “Dermal fillers help to diminish facial lines and restore volume and fullness in the face.”

Dermal Fillers are formulated with the following ingredients: calcium hydroxylapatite, a mineral-like compound found in bones; hyaluronic acid, which adds plumpness to the skin; polyalkylimide, a transparent gel that is compatible with the body; polylactic acid, which stimulates the skin to make more collagen, and polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres (PMMA), a semi-permanent filler.

While this is Dermal Fillers are considered a medical procedure it does come with risks that include: allergic reaction, permanent skin nodules, migration or leakage of filler material, unintentional injection into a blood vessel, leading to necrosis (death of tissue), vision abnormalities including blindness, and a stroke. “There is no guarantee you will get the result you are looking for, so weigh the risks and benefits before deciding to inject anything into your beautiful face,” she discloses.

Although Black people are known for having full and luscious lips, it may come to your surprise that Black women are often visiting Dr. Metcalfe to have their lips enhanced. “In addition to plumping thin lips and removing wrinkles, injectable fillers can decrease or remove shallow contours, soften facial creases, and improve the appearance of scars.”

Dr. Metcalfe explains that Black women have always been cosmetic patients, but the transparency on social media has made it more common. “When celebrities and clinicians started sharing procedures on social media, that really led to the explosion of the “average Black woman” deciding they were candidates for outpatient procedures like dermal fillers as well,” she informs us.

If you’re wondering how much the Filler can run you, it can start at $600. However, they do last 6-12 months with proper maintenance and “plenty of water.” She explains, “Hyaluronic acid is naturally produced within the body and loves water. If you stay hydrated, the maintenance is not bad at all.”

She also suggests that doing anything that increases aging should be avoided as much as possible. “Excessive sun exposure, alcohol, and smoking can also decrease the effectiveness of your fillers,” Dr. Metcalfe warns potential clients.

When it comes to women younger than 21 getting fillers, Dr. Metcalfe doesn’t recommend it. She reveals, “They are only FDA approved for adults over the age of 21. So, no one needs to get fillers because aging is a beautiful gift.”

Although Black people are known for having full and luscious lips, it may come to your surprise that Black women are often visiting Christian’s beauty and sculpting spa to have their lips enhanced. “The lips have become really popular, especially when Kylie Jenner came on the scene. However, they are also looking for higher cheekbones.”

“This has been around for many years in the Black community, but no one wanted to talk about it,” she tells ESSENCE about the influx of Black women getting fillers. “I think that social media made it more popular.”

If you’re wondering how much the Filler can run you, Christian says that it’s not cheap and it can start at $600. However, they do last 6-12 months with proper maintenance and “plenty of water.”

She explains, “Hyaluronic acid is naturally produced within the body and loves water. If you stay hydrated, the maintenance is not bad at all.”

When it comes to women younger than 19 getting fillers, Christian doesn’t recommend it. She reveals, “They are still young and they haven’t grown into their complete look yet. Fine lines and wrinkles start to develop in the mid-30s to early 40s, which is probably the age you should consider Fillers.”

She instead recommends non-invasive alternatives for this age group. “The hyaluronic pen is a non-invasive way that women are plumping their lips, getting extra volume to the cheekbones, and getting rid of those under eye wrinkles.”

To learn more about Beyond Beauty and its non-invasive spa services that include the Beyond Beauty Ice, visit Beyondbeautyofms.com.