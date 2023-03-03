Dove Partners With Linked In For New Initiative #BlackHairIsProfessional

More often than not, Black women have been subjected to insecurities when pertaining to hair maintenance and corporate entities. Why? Because every time we change our hair to what is a standard style in our community, there’s a traditional work culture that has prevented us from feeling accepted, and only a few styles can seemingly get us throughout the day without comments on what we feel is a minor change.

In 2023, we are seeing more diversity and inclusion practices corporate gigs are implementing as staff rooms are changing and more employees are speaking out against inconsistencies in business practices. In efforts to bring these initiatives to the forefront, Dove and LinkedIn have partnered together to create #BlackHairIsProfessional, “a campaign to make a systemic impact and create more inclusive and equitable spaces for natural hairstyles prevalent in the Black community (including braids, locs, and twists) in the workplace,” a statement reads.

In 2019, Dove launched The CROWN Coalition in order to end race-based hair discrimination in America. The coalition now has over ver 100 supporting organizations, is the founder of the CROWN Act movement, and was the official sponsor of the inaugural CROWN Act legislation in California in 2019. For a full list of CROWN Coalition members.

Since Dove’s initial advocacy for Black hair care, the company has cultivated many initiatives to continue its consistency including its new partnership with Linked In. “As Dove works to change legislation, LinkedIn is working to change workplace behavior by training and educating one million hiring managers and human resources professionals on inclusive and equitable business practices, says Rosanna Durruthy, Global Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at LinkedIn. The mission of ending race-based hair discrimination is critically important to our own desire to make work, work better for everyone.”

The initiative will provide free access to 10 LinkedIn Learning courses focused on creating a more equitable and inclusive work environment, with a goal to educate 1 million hiring managers and workplace professionals by the end of 2023.

For more information visit Dove.com/LinkedIn.