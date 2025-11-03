Doja Cat Goes Old Hollywood Blonde At The LACMA Gala

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Doja Cat is slowly gaining acclaim as one of the leading beauty icons out right now. Aside from headlining Coachella in over 20 pounds of a hairy wardrobe 2024, she bit into a “lady danger” lipstick at the VMAs to announce her role as global brand ambassador at MAC.

Then, she released her new music video “Gorgeous” with visuals straight out of an ‘80s beauty ad. Now, in her latest beauty act, she’s gone completely blonde!

Over the weekend, the singer attended and performed at the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, a star-studded fundraising event for the museum. Her new look recalled the old Hollywood glamour we’ve seen on the likes of Marilyn Monroe, and, more recently, Tracee Ellis Ross, who rocked curled and bleached coifs.

As Doja Cat swoons over the ‘80s—an era she’s paying homage to oh so well, we’re swooning over not just the color, but also the textured crop cut. Her bouffant—styled by her go-to hairstylist JStayReady who’s given her similar styles in green, pink, and brown—matched her makeup, keyed by Ivan Núñez, perfectly.

He sketched in her razor-sharp angled brows which were feathered and sharpened at the tail. This paired nicely with a smoked out wing that outlined the silver shadow crystallized on her lids (and clustered at her inner eye corners). Her cheekbones were just as defined as her rolled curls, while her lips remained subtle on the red carpet before turning metallic on stage.

With that, we’re taking a page out of miss Doja Cat’s book this fall to not play it safe when it comes to beauty.