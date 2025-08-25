Sloane Stephens Expands Doc & Glo With Her First Hair Collection

Courtesy of Doc & Glo

Sloane Stephens has long been admired not just for her dominance on the court but also for the grace with which she champions wellness. Now, the Grand Slam winner and founder of Doc & Glo is bringing that same mindset to the haircare space with the launch of her very first collection in the category.

The lineup includes four staples: Scalp Shift Resetting Shampoo, Strand Strong Strengthening Conditioner, Growth Theory Nourishing Hair Oil, and Healthy Hair Habit Nutraceutical Hair Support Supplement. This simple four-step system covers from cleansing the scalp to strengthening strands, nourishing edges, and supporting growth from the inside out.

“Hair has always been such a personal journey for me,” Stephens tells ESSENCE. “I’ve dealt with hair struggles my whole life—especially with traveling so much as an athlete and never having my favorite products with me. I wanted to create something simple, effective, and rooted in wellness for people like me.”

The tennis player explains that the shampoo helps reset the scalp, the conditioner restores strength and softness, the oil supports thinning edges, and the supplement was created to be clean and safe enough for athletes like herself. “Staple products in your routine really ground you,” she says. “They help you stay committed to your self-care goals, even when life gets hectic.”

For Stephens, the collection also reflects the realities of protective styling, something she’s worn throughout her career. “I’m always in braids or a sew-in, so I needed products that worked for that lifestyle,” she explains. The system is meant to make wash day easier, while also helping restore and maintain hair health after styles come out. In that way, the line isn’t just about convenience—it’s about honoring the way so many Black women care for their hair and making sure those routines feel supported.

Looking ahead, accessibility is key. “We’re going to be in a couple of gyms, which gives us the chance to expand the whole product line and meet people where they already are,” she shares.

Stephens leaned into botanical power for these formulas: eucalyptus, rosemary, and barbuda extract make appearances throughout. While Doc & Glo is known for its fragrance-free ethos, she chose to introduce delicate scents here—balancing a sensory touch with mindful formulation.

For the tennis player, this collection isn’t just about brand expansion, it’s a reflection of self-care. “At the end of the day, I just wanted to create hair care for people like me,” she says. “It’s simple, it’s effective, and it’s made to fit into real life.”