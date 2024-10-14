Letta J On The Importance of Diversity In The Gaming Space

Letta J.

Whether we realize it or not, the games we play can have a massive impact on us. In other words, the characters we see along the way should look like us. Jaye “Letta J” Watts, an Afro-Latina and gaming enthusiast, knows precisely how essential it is to have diversity in the gaming space, as she began playing video games at the age of four years old. Her early gaming years presented to her a diversity gap in the gaming world that needed to be filled—creating a fire in Letta to usher in change.

The gaming space is notorious for being dominated mainly by men. Women are typically over-sexualized and less considered when creating these platforms. Advocacy in the space is one of the many steps needed to increase women’s inclusion in the industry and games. Watts says, “The gaming industry was always intended to be inclusive and fun. However, this inclusion was never disseminated to make women feel socially or socially accepted. I believe the industry was missing an expansion of what it looks like to Coexist.”

Watts took the need for diversity and inclusion into her own hands by becoming the founder and CEO of Coexists Game House. This subscription-based platform provides an inclusive ecosystem for community, culture, connection, and opportunity. Watts says, “I started by changing the way we (as gamers) navigate the real world, and this is further enhanced through digital representation. In addition to this, our marketplace for growth highlights experiences that inherently empower women of color.” Watts believes the solution to creating representation is creating characters that represent real women.

“Before representation can be done, we must first understand how imperative it is to have the people who need to be represented.” Black and Brown women have lacked representation in video games and the industry for decades. This hasn’t always made women feel safe, seen, or respected.

Thankfully, organizations like Black Girl Gamers by Jay-Ann Lopez and Coexists Game House are fighting for change amongst Black and Brown women. Independently, they are pushing towards more opportunities and inclusion. In addition to this, Black Girl Gamers has also kept 10,000 women safe online.

“I believe Black and brown communities have historically gravitated to the gaming industry because playing games was a safe way to exist in a virtual world while escaping a real one that was significantly less pleasant to live in,” says Watts.

According to this study, video games have been proven to aid in stress and can lead to productivity in the long run. This also includes environmental stress that can occur in our daily lives. The study mentions, “Playing video games can be an escape from problematic real-life situations rather than being the source of them.” It can empower women to create a virtual reality outside their daily lives.

Along with diversity, Watts is also a champion of having access. Creating access to how we show up in video games, the characters we choose, or the access to more opportunities in the industry can have massive impacts on the industry. “I urge women to learn the gaming business, find your space within it, not be afraid to be wildly creative, and never climb into any box. And if you don’t have to do it alone. We are never outnumbered—just out-organized.”