Diotima’s SS25 Beauty Look Was A Nod To Jamaican Folklore

Photos by Bre Johnson for ESSENCE.

Last night Diotima designer Rachel Scott transported us to a sultry, sun-drenched, and red candle-adorned oasis in lower Manhattan for her SS25 NYFW show. Models walked to the sounds of Sade in gorgeous knitwear. And, to stick to its Jamaican Folklore theme, Scott tapped trusted celebrity hairstylist Joey Goerge for pulled-back ponytails and teased-out manes. Meanwhile, celebrity makeup artist Kanako Takase opted for finger paint and bold eyelashes.

“It’s all about big, pre-made fake lashes,” says Takase. The celebrity makeup artist used Addiction Tokyo Intense Mascara, Addiction Tokyo Gel Eyeliner, and finger paint to create an ombre look and intensify the fake lashes. Takase also drew little daisies on the eyelids as a nod to nature.

To round out the look, George kept it cool with pulled-back ponies. “We’re doing everything we can to preserve and protect everybody’s hair, especially textured hair.” To ensure that was the case, he reached for Oribe Royal Blowout Foundation Mist. “It gives the hair luster and shine, and it just overall helps with blow drying and stretching the texture out,” says George.

“Then section by section, as I go and gather the hair, I am using that super fine, strong hold hairspray to just gather everything back in very clean, sleek sections, and everything’s directed back and away from the face.” Oribe Rock Gel, Oribe Gel Serum and Oribe Curl Gloss were also utilized to accentuate the shine, break up the curls, and give them more definition.

George mentions that Diotima’s show is inspired by Jamaican Pocomania, which, in Jamaican folklore, means “a little madness.” “There is a very cool little performance that happens where they’re walking through the space, kind of pushing people out of the way,” he says. “A diva mentality getting through the crowds of people,” if you will.

“If you’ve ever seen Rachel shows, her looks are very opulent,” says George. “It’s not necessarily just fashion. It’s an experience and performance.”