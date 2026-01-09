The Best Dimensional Hair Color Trends For Black Women In 2026

Last year, Keke Palmer went red, Cardi B embraced dual-tones, and Tracee Ellis Ross tried blonde on for size. “Warm caramel balayages, chocolate brunettes with soft highlights, and icy blondes dominated,” celebrity colorist and founder of Rita Hazan Salon Rita Hazan tells ESSENCE.
But, in 2026, it’s all about using color to add even more dimension to the shades we loved. This year, “multidimensional brunettes and bright blondes are set to be the top trends,” Hazan predicts.
Ahead, the celebrity colorist breaks down the best hair colors for Black women in 2026, the cuts they pair best with, and more.
Multidimensional Brunette
“Multidimensional brunettes create rich, layered depth,” says Hazan. To do this, she recommends balayage, babylights, and face-framing highlights to add movement and depth.“Combining warm and cool tones or layering dark and light shades naturally enhances texture and creates a multi-dimensional finish.”
Caramel Bronde
“Caramel bronde” is a warm tone expected to be popular this year for the one’s who can’t decide between blonde, brown, and caramel. While it’s an easy shade to decide on, Hazan says it’s still important to avoid these common oil-stripping mistakes (for this shade and others): skipping deep conditioning treatments, washing hair too frequently, and using hot water.
Instead, “regular hydration, proper color-safe products, and periodic touch-ups help maintain both the vibrancy and health of colored hair.”
Bright Blonde
“Bright blondes offer a glossy shine,” she says. From icy beige to dimensional blonde, bright shades are a timeless classic you have to try at least once. To maintain your natural texture after coloring (especially if you’re using bleach), she says it’s important to use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners that are designed for color-treated hair.
That, and gloss treatments between color appointments. “Treatments like Glaze Supergloss works to hydrate, enhance shine, and protect color without affecting your hair’s natural texture,” she says, which works on pearl blonde or vanilla, cocoa, and caramel highlights.
Rich Chocolate Brown
“Flat, one-dimensional shades and overly ashy tones without warmth can look dull and lifeless,” Hazan says about the shades she doesn’t want to see this year. Instead, she predicts rich browns, burnt coppers, and glowing ambers to trend this year. “The focus now is on color that reflects light, adds dimension, and complements natural features.”
Deep Red
“Jewel tones like burgundy, plum, and mahogany also work well, adding depth and shine while enhancing the hair’s natural texture,” she says. Like last year, deep reds are expected to have a moment this year as well because they “complement darker skin tones beautifully.”
Natural Gray
While effortless reds, blondes, and browns are predicted to dominate in 2026, sometimes the best hair dye is none at all. This year, Black women are expected to let their natural gray hair be the statement, whether through grey blending, grown out roots or skipping hair dye all together.