The Best Dimensional Hair Color Trends For Black Women In 2026

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Last year, Keke Palmer went red, Cardi B embraced dual-tones, and Tracee Ellis Ross tried blonde on for size. “Warm caramel balayages, chocolate brunettes with soft highlights, and icy blondes dominated,” celebrity colorist and founder of Rita Hazan Salon Rita Hazan tells ESSENCE.

But, in 2026, it’s all about using color to add even more dimension to the shades we loved. This year, “multidimensional brunettes and bright blondes are set to be the top trends,” Hazan predicts.

Ahead, the celebrity colorist breaks down the best hair colors for Black women in 2026, the cuts they pair best with, and more.

Multidimensional Brunette

Zendaya at the Louis Vuitton fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week held at The Louvre on September 30, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

“Multidimensional brunettes create rich, layered depth,” says Hazan. To do this, she recommends balayage, babylights, and face-framing highlights to add movement and depth.“Combining warm and cool tones or layering dark and light shades naturally enhances texture and creates a multi-dimensional finish.”

Caramel Bronde

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Tyla attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Caramel bronde” is a warm tone expected to be popular this year for the one’s who can’t decide between blonde, brown, and caramel. While it’s an easy shade to decide on, Hazan says it’s still important to avoid these common oil-stripping mistakes (for this shade and others): skipping deep conditioning treatments, washing hair too frequently, and using hot water.

Instead, “regular hydration, proper color-safe products, and periodic touch-ups help maintain both the vibrancy and health of colored hair.”

Bright Blonde

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Doja Cat attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Bright blondes offer a glossy shine,” she says. From icy beige to dimensional blonde, bright shades are a timeless classic you have to try at least once. To maintain your natural texture after coloring (especially if you’re using bleach), she says it’s important to use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners that are designed for color-treated hair.

That, and gloss treatments between color appointments. “Treatments like Glaze Supergloss works to hydrate, enhance shine, and protect color without affecting your hair’s natural texture,” she says, which works on pearl blonde or vanilla, cocoa, and caramel highlights.

Rich Chocolate Brown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Tenika Davis poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at the Critics Choice Association 8th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

“Flat, one-dimensional shades and overly ashy tones without warmth can look dull and lifeless,” Hazan says about the shades she doesn’t want to see this year. Instead, she predicts rich browns, burnt coppers, and glowing ambers to trend this year. “The focus now is on color that reflects light, adds dimension, and complements natural features.”

Deep Red

Lizzo at the Christian Siriano fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week held at Macy’s Herald Square on September 12, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

“Jewel tones like burgundy, plum, and mahogany also work well, adding depth and shine while enhancing the hair’s natural texture,” she says. Like last year, deep reds are expected to have a moment this year as well because they “complement darker skin tones beautifully.”

Natural Gray

While effortless reds, blondes, and browns are predicted to dominate in 2026, sometimes the best hair dye is none at all. This year, Black women are expected to let their natural gray hair be the statement, whether through grey blending, grown out roots or skipping hair dye all together.