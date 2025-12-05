Heading To Detty December? Catch Hanahana Beauty And Ono Wellness’ Community-Focused Pop-Up

Courtesy of Kumi Obuobisa

It’s Detty December. But, this year, health, wellness, and community are the hottest party favors. As the West African month-long celebration nears its tenth anniversary, attendees from near and far are looking beyond the party for a more holistic experience. Because there is so much more to the occasion than just the nightlife that has garnered global acclaim. After all, you can only fully enjoy the festivities if you are truly well.

Offering a wellness-focused highlight to your itinerary, Ghanaian women-owned brands Hanahana Beauty and ONO are teaming up for a three-day experiential pop-up in Accra from December 18th-20th. For founders Abena Boamah-Acheampong and Baboa Tachie-Menson, this is more than just a retail event, but a community-oriented activation with local partners committed to the same ethos of sustainable business at the heart of these two brands. It’s as much an exposé of the local brands innovating Accra’s wellness landscape, and the organizations building long-term impact, as it is a curated shopping experience featuring their beloved body products and timeless designs just for Detty December.

Known for their cult-favorite shea body butters, Hanahana Beauty has been operating since 2017, and since their inception, they have centered community at every level of their business. “When we partner with people to create our products, it should always be mutually beneficial,” Boamah tells ESSENCE. Their mission is to make sustainable beauty accessible while investing in the people at the core of their supply chain, ethically sourcing their shea butter from the Katariga Women’s Shea Cooperative in Northern Ghana. From paying their suppliers twice the market rate, to events like their Smooth Walking Club in Chicago and New York, they are not only tending to the care of our skin but the heart of the people who empower the brand.

ONO’s timeless, small-batch produced, sustainable pieces are what make them a must-have for anyone looking for clothing that is both good for them and the planet. “All of our artisans are women, and we use a zero-waste method with our clothing,” Tachie-Menson tells ESSENCE. “So we use one piece of fabric so there is nothing left… We also don’t produce in large quantities. The largest we have done is 27 pieces.” Designed with breathable 100% linen, their effortlessly chic garments allow the wearer to feel comfortable in their own skin in the dry and arid climate of Accra. “With wellness, health is always about working out and beauty but people don’t think about the clothes that we wear and how that contributes to your health,” she shares. “With ONO, we only use linen, and that’s the most sustainable fabric in the world. It’s good for your skin, it’s breathable… and in our climate, ideal for the heat and dryness.”

The founder, Baboa is also the owner of The Showroom Accra, a curated boutique of Ghanaian clothing and accessories at The Grove where the pop-up is located. The compound hosts the Lebene Movement Studio and Mansa Gold Cafe, two of their partners for the wellness activations that attendees can frequent well beyond their three-day event.

With Baboa based in Accra and Abena operating abroad, their collaboration bridges the gap between local and international efforts to cultivate a sustainable business community within the city. “This collaboration is not just for that moment. It’s for Ghanaians that are here and people that come too, but it’s about intentionally creating these partnerships across wellness,” Boamah says.

The three-day pop-up features panel discussions on sustainable business, pilates and cold plunge sessions, and curated shopping of the two brands along with other local offerings. The first day kicks off with a sustainability talk on “The Art of Responsible Business” with panelists Tiffany Bender of Afrofuture, Kofi Labi, Reez of Small Hype, Yayra The Revival, and Dominique Petit-Frere of the Limbo Museum. The second day features a Pilates + Chill ticketed experience with an energizing mat pilates class led by Lora of Lebene Movement Studio, followed by a cold plunge experience hosted by Honey Pot Spa, and refreshments from Mansa Gold Tea and Coffee. The third and final day features a closing party at Palm Moments with sounds by DJ Reez and Afia Friday.

In addition to the activations, the shopping section of the pop-up includes new launches from both brands and a collaborative “Detty, But Never Dry” merch tank to celebrate Ghana’s festive season. Hanahana Beauty is launching a limited edition Bamboo Coconut Glow Butter inspired by their signature whipped shea glow formula infused with their best-selling vacation scent. ONO is debuting their new collection of loose fit linen pants and oversized shirts ideal for comfort in the high temps. Paired together, your skin and body will be cared for and beautified for the Accra climate, especially during Detty December.

“I want people to leave feeling inspired and like they have found truly quality products,” Boamah says. “I know that the people interested in Hanahana Beauty should have access to brands like ONO not just in Ghana, but outside too,” noting their shared ethos, dedication to quality, and aesthetic sensibilities.

“On the fashion aspect, I want people to leave thinking about their clothes… to think about why you are buying things,” Tachie-Menson shares. “For me, fashion is not just, ‘Oh this is nice, let me wear it.’ It’s also about how I feel in it… what it does to my body. I want people to leave being more intentional about how they shop, the brands that they shop from.”

In bringing their brands together with this Detty December pop-up, the two founders are amplifying the longstanding commitment to sustainable business and wellness within Accra and creating a model for intentional, authentic engagement with not just customers but the communities that make their work possible.