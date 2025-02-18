I Tried Detox Therapy—Here’s How It Went

Westend61 / Getty Images

Let’s talk about oily skin. It’s both a blessing and a challenge all wrapped into one. I love a natural glow, but by midday, it looks like my face is running its own little oil factory.

To say the least, I battle with shine, clogged pores, and persistent breakouts. Sometimes, a little reset is needed. That said, my girlfriend recommended that I get detox therapy.

From drawing out impurities to rebalancing natural oils, detox therapy helps to bring your skin back to life and leaves you with that “I woke up like this” glow.

Learn more about it below!

What is detox therapy?

Dr. Corey L. Hartman, founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, AL, notes that this treatment removes toxins from the skin. “The goal of skin detox therapy is to help the skin renew itself and reveal newer, healthier skin underneath older dead skin,” says Dr. Hartman.“It’s important to know that any detox that you do would be to focus on skin barrier health.”

Dr. Hartman notes that any skincare routine needs to focus on cleansing the skin, adding moisture, treating skin concerns and sun protection. In short: keep a simple skincare routine.

My experience

I went to the Equinox Hotel to get a complimentary facial. The esthetician sat me down to learn about my skincare concerns, which they personalized a facial for me. I layed down on the bed and they started with cleaning my face with a gel cleanser. They let the cleanser sit for 5 minutes, then used a hot towel to wash off the cleanser and pat dry. They also used a toner for my skin and let it dry. To give my skin that extra lift around my puffy eyes, they used the NuFACE FIX MicroWand around the area and the lips.

To give an added bonus to my skin, the esthetician took me to a room to detox and sweat all toxins from my body. I layed down on the bed and had a machine to make me sweat. They even put a red light therapy mask on my skin. The treatment took 30 minutes.

The results

I felt brand new after leaving the Equinox Hotel. The esthetician recommended me to use a red light therapy mask two to three times a week after washing my face to reduce dark spots and hyperpigmentation. I followed directions and shortly three weeks later, my skin was back to its normal state.

For added benefits, “I would recommend paring down your skincare routine if you use a lot of products and focus on cleansing, gentle exfoliation, moisture, and sun protection,” says Dr. Hartman. “You will likely see changes in your skin.” Since I use and test products for a living, having a simple routine is all it takes for your skin to be healthy.