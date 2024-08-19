Images courtesy of (from L to R): Keiana Barrett and Christy George

In what feels like a perpetual chain of unprecedented times, the nation is gearing up for yet another high-stake election season. The 2024 Democratic National Convention will provide a large platform for the Party’s presidential nominee, VP Kamala Harris, and inevitably for Black women in politics more broadly. This heightened level of visibility sparks discussion around representation, freedom of expression, and as a result, beauty standards.

That said, the convention committee’s Executive Director Christy George, and Senior Advisor Keiana Barrett, speak with ESSENCE to define beauty in their own words, discuss how beauty manifests in the political sphere, and detail what practices they center to feel empowered. Read on below for more.

How do they define beauty?

For both professionals, the qualities that define beauty are far reaching. George’s multicultural, multiregional background exposed her to many interpretations of beauty and their accompanying standards, shaping the way she views beauty in her own life. “It’s about how we treat people,” she offers, “not necessarily a conventional way of looking but, to me, it’s an internal perspective.”

Barrett’s poetic response aligns with George’s and focuses on the idea of the inner-self. She defines beauty as, “a mosaic image of what the eye sees [paired with] a reflection of the inner essence.” They acknowledge the impact that physical presentations, confidence, and body language have when showing up in historically white spaces, and find it all the more important to define beauty for themselves. Barrett speaks to how beauty can be in the body language, the posture, and the air with which you carry yourself. These interpretations of beauty materialize in the political landscape through actions.

George finds beauty in unapologetic and authentic women. “The women in politics that I look up to most are the ones that can [be] that, and also provide space for others to show up as their authentic selves; the Michelle Obamas and Minyon Moores of the world.” She recalls the beauty within women who came before her, like former Commissioner Maria Guerra Lepacek, and her ability to balance political and personal responsibilities as a working mother who also poured into her own physical beauty.

Barrett believes that the more secure a person is in their intellect and the skills they contribute to a space, the more confidence and freedom they exude in their physical presence. “Once you have that level of conviction, it is a gateway for yourself and a liberating role for others that will come behind you,” she states.

Who are their beauty inspirations?

Barrett looks to historical figures such as Shirley Chisolm, whose distinctive hairstyle can be seen throughout campaign imagery from her congressional campaign of 1968. She shares that women like Chisolm spend equally enough attention on physical presentation as they do defining their work and policies. In other words, there is beauty in their duality.

Looking at today’s climate, “I was blown away by how free so many women of color were on the Hill,” Barrett recounts, describing her initial reaction to seeing expansive hairstyles, piercings, and makeup routines in this political setting. “Of all places where we are shaping policy and creating legislation, we are recognizing that freedom of expression is an absolute must.” This observation, “allowed me to lean into my best me.”

How politics informs beauty choices

George attributes some of today’s expressive freedom to policies such as the CROWN Act. As Barrett puts it, the need for this policy came about due to “the notion that conformity is a requirement for participation and acceptance.” A notion they are vehemently proving wrong. Since such policies, George has noted a shift in working Black people’s attitudes and practices relating to their hair. “In my family hair is definitely an expression of who we are but also a source of creativity,” she explains. To both women, expression and creativity are non negotiable elements that contribute to their personal beauty and outward presence.

They channel this sentiment to generate a sense of empowerment from their own beauty habits. George opens up about her personal beauty practice, which finds her wearing a collection of jewelry from the women in her life. She explains, “I always like to keep one woman in my family with me everyday.” In this way, she is bringing the beauty of these women along to support her in these environments.

What are their current self-care practices?

Barrett focuses on mental wellness to ensure that the inner beauty manifests on the outside. She leans on yoga and breathwork to ground in the confidence of belonging. Coupled with her love for individuality, she steps into her role as a political advisor feeling centered, and proudly adorns her eclectic accessories and ever-changing hair styles. She does so for herself, but also to assert that one notion of relative beauty should not force others into a standardization of the “norm.”

On the current state of beauty and politics

While diverse beauty exists, there are still many restrictions placed upon women in politics that act as distractions to progress. George lists double standards in context with male counterparts, texture and featurism applied to Black women, and how these -isms deepen amongst different types of Black women as well. This disproportionate criticism against certain women was the experience of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, who faced unending public ridicule for her appearance and beauty choices.

It is for many of these reasons that VP Harris receiving such positive sentiment for her silk press feels like such a phenomenon. To Barrett, this shift in societal perception feels, “triumphant. It allows me to be hopeful that as a society, we are broadening our field of vision, that we are keeping the main thing, the main thing.” To George, “it feels like a surreal moment to be in.” Especially so, as the chairperson (Minyon Moore), executive director, and senior advisor of the DNC Host Committee all happen to be Black women.

As boundless as beauty can and should be, Barrett believes that “this creates space for our political leaders of color to cast a broader net and ensure that how they walk into a room is striking, not only because of their physical presence, but because of their track record of building community.”

“Some politicians will use looks to distract from the issues. I wish that was not what we spent our time on. That aspect of beauty need not be in the conversation. Nothing about that is beautiful at all,” George declares firmly. Instead, political discussions around beauty should result in more protective policies allowing people to present as they feel comfortable without it being the central focus.

It is clear that for both women, beauty is in the behavior. The DNC Committee leaders are ready to take on the conference utilizing conviction, competence, and beauty.