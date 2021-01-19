Loading the player... Home · Beauty Deleted Scene from Episode 3 of Ulta Beauty Beautiful Possibilities Here Kalonii talks about being in New York City for the very first time. READ MORE LESS By Essence · January 19, 2021January 19, 2021 TOPICS: Gilrs ulta ulta beauty united See More Beauty Girls United: Beautiful Possibilities 2.0 | Episode 3 Videos Videos Angela Bassett on New Season of 9-1-1, COVID-19 and Chadwick... Videos Regina King’s Most Underrated Roles Videos Who is Lorna Simpson Videos Essence Wellness House is Back! Videos ‘This Is Us’ Birth Mother Roundtable Videos Meet the Girls! We are back and better than ever for Season ...