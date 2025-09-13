Danessa Myricks & Uche Natori Joined For Legendary Masterclass

Photos courtesy of Melody Joy PR.

When two powerhouses in beauty come together, you know it’s going to be magical. Beauty icon Danessa Myricks and the It-Girl “Base Queen” Uche Natori recently joined forces for their highly anticipated masterclass, You’ll Always Be Famous, which kicked off NYFW.

For Myricks, teaming up with Natori was about more than just showcasing artistry. “It’s always been important for me to merge the worlds of professional makeup artists and creators,” she explains. “Uche, for me, is the ultimate creator. The way she can lock people in and show the value of a product in seconds is absolutely insane.” Myricks recalled how Natori amplified the story of her Water Powder Serum in a way that connected instantly with audiences around the globe, for example. That kind of synergy, she says, is rare—and worth celebrating.

Natori, who first built her following online, saw the partnership as a chance to bridge the gap between digital content and in-person connection. “I always talk about how to take online offline,” she says. “There’s something really beautiful about being able to share techniques in real life, where people can see and learn directly. And Danessa is so education-first, which aligns with my mission to teach, not just showcase products.”

The name of the masterclass, You’ll Always Be Famous, carries its own weight. Natori chose it as a nod to pop culture’s obsession with icons, but also as a way to honor Myricks’s lasting influence. “I cannot imagine a time where we don’t have Danessa and her innovations,” Natori says. For Myricks, hearing those words was transformational. “You don’t know how that shifted me as a human being,” she reflects. “It made me feel seen as a creator and an artist.”

When it comes to technique, both artists agree that complexion is at the heart of timeless beauty. Myricks emphasizes skin preparation: “What’s timeless is your skin. Once the skin is beautiful, everything else is play.” Natori echoes that sentiment, noting that her artistry is rooted in finding balance between signature looks and trends. “Having a signature means you’ll never get lost in what’s popular. You can play with blush or bold colors, but you’ll always know your base.”

Representation is also central to their approach. Myricks recalls how, early in her career, people assumed she only knew how to work on darker skin tones. Instead of shying away, she leaned in. “I wanted to show deeper complexions in every way possible—glowy, matte, Technicolor—because they hadn’t had the opportunity to be seen that way.”

That ethos now guides her product development, ensuring that everyone can find themselves in her brand. Natori agrees, adding, “There’s something really beautiful about connecting with Black women in a space where we often feel alienated. Creators can serve as vessels to show others that yes, you are seen.”

As for what makes them feel instantly “famous”? For Natori, it’s a bright under-eye—a nod to her UK roots. For Myricks, it’s the artistry of using light to transform the face. And when asked to share advice for aspiring artists, both offered wisdom grounded in exploration. Myricks encourages experimentation: “Learn everything, expand, play—whatever lights you up, that’s your thing.”