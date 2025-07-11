Danessa Myricks Celebrates Her 10th Anniversary With New ColorFix Stix

Courtesy of Danessa Myricks Beauty

“I had no money to build a kit,” Danessa Myricks Beauty founder Danessa Myricks tells ESSENCE. As a single mother of two, the makeup artist melted 99-cent pencils from the drugstore and scraped the pigmented wax into eyeshadow pans, which was the single product she used when first learning how to do makeup. The texture, born out of a stretched unemployment check whipped up in her basement, turned into the first product manufactured outside of her home: ColorFix.

From using the pigment as a cheek tint to mixing the color into moisturizers, the cream texture has been the foundation of Danessa Myricks Beauty since the beginning. Now, 10 years later, “I thought it would be fitting reimaniging what this could be,” Myricks says. And, she’s doing just that, celebrating the product that started it all with their new, first-ever line of multi-use eyeshadow sticks: the ColorFix Stix.

“We put together a collection of 10 shades, 20 if you count both sides, and they’re super wearable but also fun at the same time,” she says. The double-sided stick—one metallic and the other foil—is attached by a magnetic base to mix-and-match pearlescent, sheer foils with full coverage, dimensional metallics.

For example, the silver taupe metallic of “Mystic Taupe” is married to the foil champagne shade “Interstellar.” “Apollo,” a dark chocolate metallic, is paired with the gold foils of “Artemis.” And, dark olive metallic “Shadow Eclipse” has “Galaxy Crush,” which is a champagne sage foils, as its pearlescent double. Plus, “because they’re based in water, it looks good on every skin tone.”

An ideal multi-use stick for women over 50, Myricks says the product’s finishes can be easily swiped on even in the most minimal makeup routines—like her own. “I make all of these very dynamic things, but I have the same look I wear all the time,” she says, opening up her makeup bag to three ColorFix Stix, concealer, and lip gloss. “I get the idea of wanting something fast and something simple.”

With the dome applicator making the application easier than the original ColorFix, which are pro-approved pigments from a tube, the Stix remove brushes from the makeup process completely. “It’s easy on, easy off,” she says.

Although Danessa Myricks Beauty started as a brand for the pros, the ColorFix Stix is like all her pro techniques bottled up for the average person, which is the future of the brand. “This, you can’t mess up. It’s water and it’s pearls,” she says. “It’s nice to see people say ‘I never thought I could actually wear that, and I can.’”