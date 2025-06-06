Courtesy of Glowissima

For co-founders Cynthia Bailey—a model, mogul, and RHOA alum— and beauty industry powerhouse Dana Hill Robinson, Glowissima isn’t just a skincare brand. It’s over thirty years of sisterhood, healing, and intentionality bottled up in two powerhouse products: The Ultimate Radiance Face Cream and The Miracle Elixir Face Oil.

“It’s been a long time coming,” says Bailey. “Dana and I met over 30 years ago when I first came to New York to model. We’ve been 90s girls, skin girls, glam girls—and now we’re Glowissima girls.”

Glowissima (a fusion of the words “glow” and the Italian “bellissima”) means “most beautiful glow,” and that’s exactly what Bailey and Hill Robinson are setting out to deliver. The line is toxin-free, rich in high-performing botanicals, and created to help skin—of every age, tone, and gender—feel nourished, radiant, and confident.

“Representation matters,” Bailey says. “I’m a woman of a certain age and people always ask, ‘What do you use on your skin?’ Outside of these cheekbones, honey, it’s always been about great skincare.”

For Hill Robinson, skincare has always been personal. “I’m going to be 60 this year,” she says with a smile, “and no one believes me. I’ve always been mindful of what I put on my skin—and in my body.”

Glowissima’s debut formulas reflect that intentionality. The line includes the Miracle Elixir Face Oil and Ultimate Radiance Face Cream. Key ingredients include Kiwi Seed Oil and Sea Buckthorn Oil, which fight hyperpigmentation and promote healing, along with Manuka Honey from New Zealand and Kakadu Plum, a vitamin C-rich botanical. The duo even created a custom blend of four limes—Key Lime, Round Lime, Desert Lime, and Finger Lime—for a gentle brightening effect that doesn’t irritate sensitive skin.

Bailey calls the two debut products “the dynamic duo,” designed to work together or individually depending on your skin type. “Our moisturizer is rich, but if you need lighter hydration, just use a smaller amount. I like to layer mine and then seal it in with the oil. It’s all about what your skin needs.”

As women who’ve built careers in industries that haven’t always centered Black beauty or aging skin, Bailey and Hill Robinson knew they wanted to create something inclusive and empowering. “This isn’t anti-aging,” Bailey clarifies. “This is pro-radiance. Pro-confidence. Pro-you.”

When asked what sets Glowissima apart in a crowded market, Hill Robinson points to the sourcing and formulation. “Everything is clean, but effective. We get our ingredients from one of the most pristine places on earth—New Zealand. And we created a product cocktail that works without harming your skin. No irritation. Just results.”

And results are exactly what Bailey has seen, even while juggling red carpets, glam squads, travel, and motherhood. “After the wigs come off, the lashes come off, and the makeup is wiped clean—I still want to feel beautiful. I want to look in the mirror and love the skin I’m in.”

And if you’re wondering what’s next? Glowissima has a cleanser, exfoliator, and serum set to drop this summer. “But we were intentional about starting with just two products,” Bailey explains. “You can’t build a house without a foundation.”

Until then, the self-care practices are in tact. “For me, it means everything,” Hill Robinson says. “You cannot pour from an empty cup. Taking a bath, lighting candles, doing my routine—that’s how I pour into myself.” Bailey agrees. “Self-care is a 90-minute massage. Not 60—90, baby,” she says. “And it’s taking the time, even when life is chaotic, to do something that’s just for you.”