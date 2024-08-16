Curly Girl Collective Celebrates Their 10th CurlFest Anniversary

Rob Kim / Getty Images

CurlFest is a summer ritual for all curly girls. Every summer, natural haired women come from around the world to show up, show out, and celebrate different textures and coils. It is a safe place for Black and Brown women to form a sisterhood thanks to performances that curate an energy of freedom, acceptance, and love. Meanwhile, vendors both guide and amplify the curly girl experience and panelists find the words we’ve yet to express. In other words, CurlFest is a safe place for women to be heard, seen, and healed.

However, before CurlFest became one of the biggest events in New York City, it started as a natural hair email thread. “In 2009, one of our good friends was looking to find community when she began her natural hair journey,” says Charisse Higgins, the Co-founder of CurlFest and Curly Girl Collective. The email thread grew to seventy natural hair enthusiasts from all over the world. It became clear that community was needed in the natural hair space.

It took no time for the email thread to make it out of the group chat. What was once an online bond evolved into a potluck dinner that catalyzed something greater. A few women who enjoyed being in the company of other curly girls decided to create The Curly Girl Collective in 2011. Together, they began curating small events throughout the city that would quickly sell out. “The line would be wrapped around the block, and the RSVP list would sell out in seconds,” says Higgins.

After the demand increased, the founders moved the event to Prospect Park in Brooklyn. What was supposed to be a 500-person event turned into almost 2000 people attending. CurlFest was officially founded in 2014. Every year, women from all over come to CurlFest in search of the very thing that started it all – community. Higgins says, “We were just girlfriends craving that in-person experience when we started, and there was a demand for it.”

Ten years later, the demand still stands strong. After years of expansion to different locations, the event, tomorrow, will be held in Prospect Park, where it all started. “There’s nothing like the energy in Brooklyn, so we are excited to be at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn,” Higgins said.

Guests can expect to enjoy food, refreshments, community, music, and, most importantly, goodie bags. This year’s goodie bag is expected to have Sacred, Mielle, and more beauty favorites. Additionally, Shea Moisture will support the Small Business Village, created to uplift local and small businesses by providing a platform to showcase their brands.

“This is bigger than us; this is for our community. They show up and show out every year, and that’s what keeps us together,” mentions Higgins.

If you want to attend CurlFest, use the promo code BACKTOBK to get 20% off your purchase.