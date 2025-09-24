Crowned Skin Relaunches With Bold New Look And Luxe Formulations

Courtesy of Shaun Michael Harris

Crowned Skin is stepping into a new era this month with a relaunch that’s set to redefine what men’s grooming looks and feels like. For founder Darrell Spencer, a Chicago native who once held roles at Meta, Google, LinkedIn, and Pinterest, the brand is more than skincare—it’s a movement.

After years of helping some of the world’s biggest companies scale their digital advertising, Spencer decided to bet on himself. In 2021, he launched King’s Crowning, a men’s grooming accessories brand that quickly scaled to seven figures. But when competitors flooded the market, he pivoted, merging his love of skincare and fragrance into what is now Crowned Skin.

The brand’s signature, the Body Butter Cologne, combines fine fragrance with rich hydration. “I love to smell amazing, and I love skincare,” Spencer explains. “So I thought—what if I could merge those worlds?” The result was a product that moisturizes skin while leaving behind a long-lasting, irresistible scent. Spencer also notes that customers love the formula, praising not only the shine and all-day moisture but also the confidence it gave them. “Men are posting all over about how good they feel, and women are literally chasing after them,” he says with a laugh.

For Spencer, the mission runs deeper than product innovation. Growing up, conversations about skincare were nearly nonexistent in his home, a common experience among men in Caribbean and Black households where grooming was often labeled as feminine.

“My dad showed me how to wash my face, but I had to learn the rest from my mom,” he recalls. “There weren’t products marketed to men, and I didn’t know what to use when I struggled with acne.” With Crowned Skin, he is working to dismantle those stigmas, encouraging men to not only care for their skin but also to embrace self-care as an act of pride.

The relaunch, available today, reflects that vision. Crowned Skin’s Body Butters and Body Oil Colognes now feature upgraded formulas with organic shea butter, mango butter, jojoba oil, and sunflower seed oil. Scents are layered with notes of sandalwood, musk, smoked sage, dark vanilla, bergamot, and amber mist. All designed to last all day while deeply nourishing the skin. The packaging is elevated with a premium look that matches the luxurious experience inside. “We listened to our customers,” Spencer says. “They asked for longer wear, better hydration, and packaging that matched the quality. We delivered.”

Crowned Skin has also mastered the art of digital-first growth, rising to the number one spot on TikTok Shop in men’s grooming and securing top placements on Amazon. The founder attributes much of that success to relatable content and affiliate partnerships.

Rather than relying solely on influencers, the brand centers everyday men, showing that skincare and fragrance aren’t reserved for celebrities. “We realized men weren’t just buying because of hydration—they were buying because the products made them smell so good their partners noticed,” he says. “We leaned into that truth.”

Representation has also been key. As one of the few Black male founders in the beauty space, Spencer is keenly aware of the importance of visibility. “I didn’t have anyone who looked like me to call or learn from,” he says. “If another Black man sees me thriving in this industry, he’ll know he can do it too.”

With the relaunch, Crowned Skin is not just offering new products but also reaffirming confidence. Spencer describes it best. “Crown Skin is redefining what men’s grooming looks and feels like. It starts with your skin, but it ends with how you walk into the world.”