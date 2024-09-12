Created For Our Community, Designed Just For You

The latest innovation in facial cleanser in more than 20 years is finally here! And it was made possible by a team of scientists and clinicians dedicated to elevating the science behind Olay while closing the STEM gap for women and women of color around the world. That’s why their labs are filled with a diverse team of scientists and engineers that work together to bring Olay products to life.

More than half of Americans today are multicultural—and people with more melanin rich skin produce 3x more sebum than those with lighter skin-tones. So, Olay Principal Scientist, Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson, and the Olay team wanted to ensure that the next generation of facial cleanser could provide an amazing experience while also addressing these specific skin care needs. The result? Olay Cleansing Melts.

“People with eumelanin skin can get into a cycle of searching for products that deeply clean excess oil while not drying the skin out and not being harsh on skin. It can be a vicious cycle that leaves skin dry, tight or irritated,” says Dr. Wilkerson. “With 50 patents behind the development, Olay Cleansing Melts is the newest innovation. Transforming from a solid square to a creamy lather in a matter of seconds, it cleanses, refreshes and tones the skin while not drying the skin out or being harsh.”

Cleanse, Tone, Refresh

Using a new Patented Facial Cleansing Technology, this small, water-activated cleansing square dissolves into microbubbles to melt away excess oil and sweat to clean better than the #1 hydrating cleanser. The best part? It uses just 8 ingredients (6x less than some traditional cleansers!). “There are 2 miles of threads with 8 ingredients woven into one small square Cleansing Melt,” says Dr. Wilkerson. “The patented cleansing technology, with an amino acid based cleanser that works naturally with the skin, provides a deep yet gentle clean that removes dirt, oil, and SPF, leaving skin feeling toned.”

But don’t take our word for it. HBCU alumnae, hailing from Southern, Central State and

Clark Atlanta were all on hand at our most recent ESSENCE Festival of Culture to share the incredible science behind the Cleansing Melts. Olay also partnered with local HBCU Xavier University of LA Cheer Team and they couldn’t stop cheering for the Melts. Showing their support for women of color in STEM, they posted to Instagram that this little Olay Cleansing Melt square was designed with their team’s diverse skin in mind, perfect for keeping their skin clean and refreshed before and after competitions.

Shop new Olay Cleansing Melts, then click here to learn more about Olay’s STEM commitments and tell a friend!