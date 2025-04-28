Couple-Care: Adam And Tiffany Dodson Davis

Tyler Okuns

Couple-Care is a monthly series highlighting inspiring couples in our community. Each couple discusses how “couple-care” sustains their relationship, the self-care lessons they’ve learned from each other and more.

Meeting your life-long love as a child at church may seem unreal. But, for Adam and Tiffany Davis, it’s the first chapter of their happily ever after. “Although our families knew each other very well, we didn’t connect as friends until one fateful night when our church held a college networking event,” says Adam. “The rest is history.”

Born in nearly the same town, the New Jersey couple has been filling each other’s cups for over a decade. They dated for 10 years and will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary in the fall. The key to maintaining their bond is largely credited to their disciplined nurturing via beauty, wellness, and religious practices.

While Adam, a health buff working as a manager at Whole Foods, finds care in health and wellness, Tiffany, the Beauty Commerce Editor at Harper’s Bazaar, has an encyclopedia of beauty tips and tricks to share with him. “I’m a certified product junkie, which means I get to test products 24/7,” she says. However, being introduced to therapy, she says, has changed their life significantly. “[It] is one of the greatest examples of self-care.”

Below, Adam and Tiffany go into detail about what couple-care means to their relationship, how religion keeps them united, and much more.

Their favorite couple-care memory

Tiffany: One of my favorite couple-care memories was when Adam and I visited Aire Ancient Baths in New York City for the first time. We were both immediately captivated by the mood-setting glow of what seemed like hundreds of candles lit throughout the space. It felt so relaxing to let our minds and bodies drift in each of Aire’s thermal baths and invigorating to dip a toe or two in their cold plunge tubs. The visit also marked our first-ever couples massage, which was perfect for a much-needed reset.

Their individual self-care routines

Adam: I like starting my day by giving thanks to God for waking me up. This sets the tone for me overall by putting my mind in a state of gratefulness. Next, I do about a 10-minute routine to move my body, which usually includes stretching and a set of push-ups before showering. Along with a workout and a few moments of praise, my skincare routine has become a major part of my self-care routine (courtesy of my wife who’s expanded my grooming horizons). Then to wrap it all up, I’ll throw on some beard oil.

Tiffany: I read the bible first thing in the morning and light a candle, like Nette’s The Magician or a fragrant pick from Harlem Candle Company. Then, I’ll usually force myself to do a little vinyasa yoga or The Class and later realize I’m glad I did. I like to follow those things with a long shower accompanied by a podcast, like Gloss Angeles, Dissect, Fashion People, or On Purpose With Jay Shetty.

Depending on how much time I have post-shower, I’ll take my time with my skincare routine, and maybe even add in some extra treatments, like an LED mask or microcurrent wand. Sometimes an extended makeup routine is also a form of self-care for me: Taking my sweet time getting a cut-crease just right or layering on a new lip combination provides me with a sense of deep satisfaction.

Their couple-care routine

Adam: We enjoy growing in our faith as a couple by attending church service, praying and giving thanks to God, and reading the bible. When it comes to moving our bodies, we like going to the gym and working out with The Class for a good sweat. And in warmer months, we’re big fans of taking nature hikes, a positive of living in the Garden State.

The self-care lessons they’ve learned from one another

Tiffany: Adam has taught me several lessons throughout our relationship, from the importance of developing more self-confidence and self-compassion to inspiring me to start a therapy journey. Regularly attending therapy has changed my life in so many ways and in my opinion is one of the greatest examples of self-care.

Adam: Tiffany has introduced me to one of my favorite life coaches, Jay Shetty. Reading his books, and listening to his podcasts has opened a new world to me in terms of calming my mind while helping me be more present and aware of my feelings and emotions in real-time.

The products they’ve introduced to one another

Tiffany: It’s more of a one-way street as far as me introducing Adam to items due to the nature of my job. I will say that he helped me discover another holy-grail lip favorite after I started stealing his tubes of Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm. I’ve probably used just about every flavor of their shea butter formulation at this point: It’s just that good.

Adam: Since Tiffany’s a beauty editor, I’m able to reap the benefits of trying several of the popular products she’s sent to test. What she helped me realize about my skin is that it’s extremely sensitive. Three products she’s introduced me to in particular have been game-changers for my skincare routine and never break me out: Augustinus Bader’s The Eye Cream, Kinship’s Oil-Free Blemish Control Gel Cleanser, as well as the brand’s moisturizer, are now my go-to skin combination.

Why couple-care is important to them

Adam: I think couple-care—physically, emotionally, and spiritually—is important because it contributes to an overall strong foundation of trust. The ability to be vulnerable and communicate our needs is one of the reasons we’ve been fortunate to stay together for so long. It’s also been pivotal in our emotional and spiritual growth as partners. And when we pursue self-care together, it helps nurture our foundation as a couple.

Tiffany: He literally took the words right out of my mouth.

Credits:

Photography & Styling: Tyler Okuns

Look 1 on Tiffany: ASOS set, GAP tank

Look 1 on Adam: Sergio Tacchini Sweater & Dandy Del Mar Pants

Look 2 on Tiffany: Sweater & pants from ASOS

Look 2 on Adam: John Varvatos top, GAP tank, & Dandy Del Mar Pants