Are Colonics Actually Good For The Skin?

Better out than in, they say? At least that seems to be the general consensus amongst the who’s who of the wellness community—where colonics seem to be all the rage. If you’re not familiar with the lore behind colonics—also known as colon therapy, colon hydrotherapy and colonic irrigation—colonics describe the process of flushing the intestines out with a large amount of fluid.

On social media, influencers and socialites have been sharing très chic selfies and boomerangs in luxe spa-like settings, documenting their colonic processes as if it’s nothing more than a casual beauty salon visit.

Just how did we get to a point where bowel irrigation is being touted in the same wellness wheelhouse as hydro facials and sugar waxing? Where else but TikTok, where “hot girls” have stomach issues, IBS is sexy, and “gut health” is all anyone can talk about?

As such, the feeling of having an “emptied” gut has become as coveted as a pair of Margiela Tabis or charmed-out Coach bags. From MiraLax Julius cocktails to digestive lymphatic massages, gut related hacks are regular menu options at the bustling diner of intestinal discourse online.

At the school of digestive discourse, though, colonics are the unassuming cool kid on the block. And like any true cool kids, colonics are shrouded in an air of tangible mystique. But never fret because from the rooter to the tooter, we’ve got you covered with what you need to know about colonics.

What is a colonic?

“When people refer to colonics, they are usually referencing a practice also known as colon hydrotherapy or a colon cleanse; this involves the insertion of a tube into the anus to irrigate the large intestine, or colon, with the intent to rid of feces that are stored in the colon,” explains Sophie Balzora a board-certified gastroenterologist and clinical professor of medicine at NYU.

“A colon cleanse can also involve the process of removing feces/stool from the colon with medications inserted rectally (enema) or orally,” explains Dr.Balzora.

Many people seeking colonics claim to do so for its waste-riding benefits, praising the debloating effects, but according to Dr.Balzora, our bodies do a pretty good job of keeping us regulated, sans tubes.

“There’s a big misconception that we need to help our bodies detoxify itself. Or to help “boost” our immune system, or make it more effective,” says Dr.Balzora.

Au contraire, our bodies are actually very efficient at absorbing what we need from our food and ridding us of any excess toxins and waste.

“The job of the colon, or large intestine, is to regulate water absorption and to house stool until it’s ready to be evacuated. This is the normal process of the large intestine, and it doesn’t require help of a cleanse that has no clinical evidence for its use, and can actually be dangerous,” explains Dr. Balzora.

Do colonics benefit the skin?

Our skin can tell us a lot about our health. As our biggest organ, it reflects a lot about what is going on inside us. From liver disease to skin cancer, plenty of conditions can manifest through our skin. However, “detoxing” via colonics has no proven benefits for improving the appearance of the skin since constipation, in most circumstances, doesn’t impact our skin.

There are some stomach-related issues that can have outward presentations, like rashes related to celiac disease, but colonics are not a treatment for this condition. We all want glowing skin, but colonics do not have any proven benefits for the appearance of our skin other than temporary bloating relief, which is a short-lived side effect and not worth the host of risks that can come with a colonic.

What are the risks?

Chronic constipation is all the rage on TikTok, and while open dialogue regarding our health is great for destigmatizing previously taboo issues, it also opens the floodgates for misinformation regarding what we should be putting in or taking out of our bodies.

“A colonic is not a medically necessary process, nor does it have any clinical/health benefits, but it can certainly do harm,” explains Dr.Balzora.

To be clear, there are a few rare medical instances in which a colon cleanse is necessary, like before a colonoscopy. The protocol for those procedures, however, is a thoroughly researched process administered under the care of a medical professional.

“Clearing the colon of stool in anticipation of medically indicated or necessary procedures is safe – the medications used (oral laxatives, suppositories, and enemas that have been rigorously studied and tested for safety) have a dedicated purpose under the guidance of a healthcare professional,” says Dr.Balzora.

“Detoxing” the body through colonics, however, is a risk-riddled venture.

“What’s used [in detoxes] to clean out the colon can contain substances that are harsh or harmful to the lining of the colon,” says Dr.Balzora.

And (sorry to the squeamish), but there is also a risk of perforations and tears along the lining of the intestine, as well as potentially life-threatening infections that can occur if the tubes are not cleaned properly. All in all, no flat stomach is worth your life.

Best colonic alternatives?

So if spa-esque colonic treatments are not it, what is?

“If you have concerns about constipation, or trouble going to the bathroom regularly, talk to your healthcare professionals about safe and clinically studied alternatives, like supplemental fiber, or a diet rich in fibrous foods,” says Dr.Balzora.

In addition, an active lifestyle can work wonders when it comes to improving regularity. Maybe those viral run clubs are on to something after all!

“Moving your body through exercise is also a great and healthy way to stimulate your bowels to move, a toilet stool, which is a stool that hugs the toilet to allow for a more natural angle of your anus and rectum to facilitate the passage of stool for people with constipation, can also work wonders for some,” says Dr.Balzora.

If all of this sort of bursts your bubble when it comes to exciting new procedures and wellness habits, there are still plenty of gadget-fueled practices you can try out without disrupting your internal organs.