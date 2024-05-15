How To Keep Coffee From Staining Your Whitened Teeth

Jose A. Bernat Bacete / Getty Images

Just like cigarettes and wine, coffee is the antithesis of white teeth. ​​Coffee’s ability to damage or stain your teeth really comes down to two factors: exposure time and frequency, Augusto Robles, DDS, MS, DMD, an associate professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s school of dentistry, told Health. Add cream and sugar to the mix and you may notice damaged enamel while your teeth turn brown or yellow and, if you drink often enough, only whitening can reverse it.

Below, ESSENCE breaks down the impact of coffee on your teeth– and how to avoid staining.

What causes coffee to stain white teeth?

According to a report published in Research Journal of Pharmacy and Technology, teeth discoloration is mainly a cosmetic problem that occurs when the enamel (the hard, outer surface of the tooth) or the dentine (the layer below the enamel) become discolored or stained. If you’ve had your teeth whitened, knowing when and how to drink your daily cup-o-joe may be a leading concern.

This is because coffee contains an ingredient called “tannins”– also referred to as tannic acid– which are water-soluble polyphenols that are present in many plant foods. Tannins, in turn, seep into the pores of your teeth causing color compounds to stick to them.

How do you prevent coffee from staining teeth?

“If you brush and then go have coffee, you just peeled off your first [protective] layer,” says Robles. That is because the saliva covering your teeth neutralizes the acidity of coffee, helping protect against discoloration and cavities. If you’re not particularly drooly, using a straw is the most common advice to prevent discoloration, streamlining the brew past your teeth.

It is also proven that drinking coffee slowly will make your teeth easier to stain, exposing them to tannins and acid over and over again. So, even if you’re a hot joe drinker, gulping instead of sipping may be your best bet. Other tips, like drinking water, brushing after your cup, and adding milk to your coffee can also help reduce the threat of unwanted staining.

How often should you get coffee-stained teeth whitened?

It is recommended to avoid coffee for at least 48 hours after a teeth whitening appointment as they are more porous and easy to stain. However, drinking coffee can still diminish the effects of the treatment. If you can’t kick the habit long enough to maintain the results, it is safe to have your teeth whitened every three months or less, depending on your dentist.

What oral products can help prevent or treat stains?

For the caffeine addicted, preventing stains may be counterproductive advice– especially if your teeth have already fallen victim. In that case, using whitening toothpaste (like the Boka Teeth Whitening n-Ha Toothpaste or Marvis Whitening Toothpaste), mouthwash, and over-the-counter teeth whitening devices can help fight against your habit at home. However, booking a whitening appointment with your dentist may be the best option to maximize your results.

What other foods or drinks should be avoided to prevent stains?

“External factors cause staining of the outer layer of the tooth and include smoking, beverages such as coffee, wine, cola or foods such as apples and potatoes,” reads the Research Journal of Pharmacy and Technology report. Other dark-colored foods, like blueberries and soy sauce, can also cause stains so they should be consumed in moderation or with water on hand.