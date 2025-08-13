The Lip Bar’s Coco Jones Collab Is All About “Fearless Energy”

Courtesy of The Lip Bar

Coco Jones’ undeniable beauty is a constant source of inspiration. Whether it’s her sultry winged eyeliner, sleek strands, or her glossy nude pout, we can’t help but double-tap every time she posts a glamorous photo or video. Now, thanks to her latest collaboration, we can all copy exactly what’s on her lips!

The multihyphenate star has partnered with The Lip Bar for a limited-edition collection inspired by her debut album Why Not More?. The four lip kits ($42-$46), collectively known as “Why Not More Lippies?,” include a beautiful curation of signature TLB reds like Savage and Hot Mama, the cult cocoa brown liner Straight Livin’, and high-shine finish glosses Trophy Wife and Extra.

While many Black-owned beauty founders struggle against systemic barriers that jeopardize their success and expansion, The Lip Bar CEO and founder Melissa Butler says that the brand’s partnership with Jones reflects its “fearless energy.”

Butler shared in a press release, “She’s a powerhouse; talented, radiant, and unapologetically herself, just like our community. This collaboration isn’t just about beauty; it’s about the celebration of artistry and cultural expression.”

Jones tells ESSENCE she led with energy and excitement when tapping into new genres for the deluxe album version of Why Not More?. Fans can expect to press “replay” on songs that she guarantees will grab your attention. Jones explains, “I was inspired by myself and the feelings that I had when I was originally recording. That optimism and the lack of expectations, kind of tapping into that freedom.”

Collaborating with a Black-owned company — especially one known for formulating vegan and cruelty-free makeup that accentuates different shades of melanin — simply made sense to Jones. “I think products made by Black women and for Black women typically cater to our needs in a very undeniable way because of our shared life experience,” she tells ESSENCE.

Whether she’s on stage belting out ballads back to back or slaying red carpets and film sets from coast to coast, Jones is all about long-wear beauty products. “I have long days of work and don’t always have the time to be re-applying or re-correct things,” she says. “I look for products that can last a whole set day and The Lip Bar products definitely do that.”

What other beauty and wellness essentials Coco can’t tour without? She makes sure to pack a sleep mask and Chapstick. Jones adds, “I’d say tea, candles, and a journal, just to always get back to center with myself and God. And also, to document the moments so I don’t forget the highs and the lows.”

Well, she’s certainly hit all the high notes with The Lip Bar!

Shop The Lip Bar’s Why Not More Lippies? Limited-Edition Collection while still available at www.thelipbar.com