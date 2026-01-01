Why This ‘80s Inspired Weekend Is Turning Me Into A Pilates Girly For 2026

Courtesy of Club Pilates

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Hair teased to the gods, neon leg warmers, and enough jazzercise tapes to train a small army of women. These are the elements that came to mind when Club Pilates invited two zillennial ESSENCE beauty writers out to their ‘80s themed weekend. Over the course of a mild-weathered few days in Hollywood, Club Pilates brought a community of all fitness levels, ages, and backgrounds together to turn back the clocks, Deniece Williams style.

Developed by Joseph Pilates in the 1920s—and popularized by African American dancer Kathy Stanford Grant who utilized it to recover from injury—this ever-popular workout method centers low-impact movement that prioritizes core strength and flexibility, making it ideal for those of varying mobilities. Over the last century the pilates craze has ebbed and flowed, finding a resurgence in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and again in 2021, much in part due to cosigns from media personalities like Lori Harvey, who told ESSENCE herself that it was her secret to a solid physique.

Despite its accessible design and popularization by Black women, pilates can feel quite inaccessible for those of us who are not—to put it plainly—thin, white, able-bodied, and financially privileged. Be it the out-of-budget pricing, coded “pilates princess” aesthetic, or less than accessible setup of today’s studios, pilates can feel daunting to approach, unintentionally taking away from its foundations.

All things considered, the push for accessible and welcoming pilates environments is necessary, and one Club Pilates aims to champion through regular programming and spirit weeks like the one ESSENCE recently attended.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Edited in Tezza with: Contrast, Shadows, Temperature, Saturation, Vintage, Brightness, & Exposure

Club Pilates hosts their annual “80s Week” every October, wherein they channel the bold, expressive, and cardio-centric elements of ‘80s beauty and exercise that align with their philosophy. The rooftop at E.P. & L.P., inspired by the vinyl record era, set the perfect scene. A luminous neon welcome sign greeted us as we arrived, and bright purple and pink pilates mats awaited with matching ‘80s-inspired gear.

The nostalgia-filled atmosphere transported us straight into the era, complete with on-theme accessories like Whitney Houston-style headbands, Debbie Allen-inspired leg warmers and wristbands of every shade, and fanny packs that paid homage to the hypercolor aerobic boom of the time. It was freeing to release today’s fashion rules and be carefree with colors, textures, and prints.

As two women born in the late ‘90s with affinities for ‘80s glam, music, and movement, we were excited to immerse ourselves in a time that still populates our moodboards today. After all, one need only look at the shoulder padded silhouettes of recent runways and Doja Cat’s Grace Jones-esque album rollout to see how influential the ‘80s were and are today.

When imagining a fitness brand-led weekend, you might think of the overly-polished, picture-perfect content from the unattainably fit health gurus we are used to seeing on social media. But this could not be any different. Throughout the weekend, we connected with pilates novices and experts alike from all walks of life, generations, and locations, meeting attendees from the likes of New York, Atlanta, and Puerto Rico.

Seeped in the sentimental delight of Cracker Jacks and Hungry Hungry Hippos, post-workout chats found us learning so much from unexpected, newfound bonds. A playful round of magic eight ball evolved into an intimate conversation about shared life experiences and aspirations that revealed to us how impactful pilates can be. From finding a chosen community to recovering from an almost fatal car accident, we saw how an exercise practice becomes a catalyst for connection, bodily autonomy, and healing. These moments took us back to a time when conversations didn’t depend on a phone screen and allowed us to bond on a deeper level.

Removing the Digital to Get More Physical

There was something refreshing about setting our phones down and letting the moment hold us. Roller skating, card games, mat pilates and a rooftop-turned-drive-in feature of Footloose all required our hands and attention, shifting us away from our screens and toward one another. The pause felt especially necessary for a generation that lives online, so stepping back from the digital world, even for a weekend, created a rare space to listen, laugh, and settle into the human connection we often overlook.

Edited in Tezza with: Contrast, Shadows, Temperature, Saturation, Vintage, Exposure, Brightness, & Highlights

It soon became clear that pilates is more than just movement. It is about grounding yourself while opening up to the people moving beside you. There were instructors who have devoted their entire life to the practice, beginners taking their first class, and everyone in between. Regardless of experience, the energy was warm and encouraging, like a summer camp for women that came for a workout but left with sisterhood.

The weekend was stitched together with moments of vulnerability. During an intense round of Old Maid, one of us bonded with an attendee over a vintage family heirloom, meanwhile, a seasoned Pilates instructor offered heartfelt encouragement to a trainee who expressed anxiety around preparing for her certification exam. This proved the space Club Pilates is curating is a pathway to community and a practice that strengthens the mind, body and soul.

Edited in Tezza with: Contrast, Shadows, Temperature, Saturation, Vintage, Exposure, Brightness, & Highlights

Beauty in Motion

“Motion is lotion,” a gem gifted to us by our mat instructor, served as a reminder of the importance of dynamic movement. Our workout prioritized “scalable movements,” for people at all levels, “and those with specific health considerations such as joint issues, chronic pain, or age-related mobility changes,” Club Pilates informed us. Aptly, an attendee told us of her recommitment to wellness through pilates at 48 years old. Three years later, she is a pilates instructor who reminds her students that it doesn’t matter when or from where you start, only that you do.

The dynamic structure of the pilates workout supports a wellness-centered lifestyle because it “improves circulation, increases joint mobility, and enhances muscular strength, making everyday activities easier and reduces injury risk. It alleviates stress on the body while also building balance and body awareness.” With this in mind, it is adaptive and restorative which can help us feel more at-home in our bodies, improving the relationship between our inner and outer self.

Just as we nourish our skin with lotions and serums, restorative motion nourishes the entire body. Club Pilates looks at movement as an avenue to confidence and overall wellbeing, a philosophy that mirrors how we approach beauty through ritual and emotional care. Studies show that mindful movement is linked to increased blood flow and a calmer nervous system, two factors that support healthier, more luminous skin. Pilates simply brings that altogether with intention.

It was affirming to experience pilates through this lens, and we are hopeful to see that translate to more body and disability diversity in the future. We started this weekend excited and open-minded, and left with a deeper respect for the alignment between pilates, beauty, and freedom of expression that only a weekend of ‘80s flamboyance could deliver.