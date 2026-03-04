Courtesy of Cliff Vmir

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“In The Chair” spotlights the incredible hairstylists and makeup artists in our community who are giving us major inspiration. Each week, they discuss their personal beauty and career journeys, what they’ve learned from their clients, and their top glam tips.

“As a child, hair was something I couldn’t go a day without thinking about,” celebrity hairstylist and founder of FEMMÉ hair care Cliff Vmir tells ESSENCE. “Even though it wasn’t something a young boy was ‘supposed’ to do at the time.” But, despite that, hair was his calling. He started off playing with Barbie doll hair and, by middle school, Vmir was charging his friends (and, sometimes even their parents) $30 to $45 dollars for a hairstyle.

However, it wasn’t until he got testy with color did he truly realize his fate with hair. “I dyed my friend Asia’s long hair bright fire red behind her mom’s back,” he laughs. At the time, he had only practiced on mannequins. While he admits it was a more of an experiment, “it came out beautifully, but her mom was upset at first. Eventually she allowed her to keep it and even let me do touch-ups every few months.”

Once high school hit, Vmir’s mother let him use their basement as his salon, which turned into a beauty hot spot in his Delaware hometown. Then, by 15, “I started working in a salon charging $65 for sew-ins,” he says, which was sort of a looking glass for what was to come. Before he even graduated, he was already building a celebrity client book; His first-ever was Tiffany “New York” Pollard, who he skipped school and drove seven hours for. And, that was just the beginning.

After graduation, he moved to Atlanta where his career really took off. From his digital BET show Wig Out to launching his haircare line and even having Love & Hip Hip cast members on his line, he says he’s locked in on leading the next generation of hairstylists. While he’s worked with Cardi B, Joseline Hernandez, and Jazmine Sullivan, mentoring means sharing the wealth. Now, “if celebrities reach out, I often refer my salon stylists unless it’s someone I really want to work with.”

Below, Cliff Vmir tells ESSENCE all about his favorite products, wig myths, and more.

His Favorite Hairstyle:

“A middle-part jet black bust down, whether 30 or 50 inches. It’s timeless and always looks good. I also like big layered curls, but they can drop within hours. Bone straight middle parts are easier to maintain and always look flawless.”

His Favorite Hair Products:

“My FEMME Silkening Mist—it’s viral and enhances straightening and curling with heat, giving a shiny, glass-like finish without oiliness. I also have a Liquid Glass Shampoo and Conditioner designed for natural hair and extensions. My line focuses on achieving silky shine without weighing hair down.”

His Top Tip For Healthy Hair:

“Protect the hair with braids under wigs, keep it trimmed, moisturize it—especially the ends, not just the roots—and focus on retaining length.”

A Hair Myth He Wants to Debunk:

“The myth that wigs pull your edges out. If applied correctly—glued in front of the hairline—your edges won’t come out. It depends on the stylist’s technique.”

What He’s Learned From His Clients:

“Professionalism matters. Clients still remember my professionalism from 2015. Also, many stylists do hair for quick money, but I genuinely love it.”

The Deeper Meaning Behind His Work:

“The crown is your head, and making someone’s crown beautiful can be emotional. The salon can feel like therapy—a safe place to vent, relax, and breathe.”