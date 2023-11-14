Product of The Week: This Cleansing Balm Works For My Sensitive Skin

Shutterstock / Prostock-studio

As someone with oily and sensitive skin, I am always careful when it comes to using beauty products with strong scents. They typically can cause breakouts or pimples. In the name of taking good care of my skin, I regularly rotate my products and get facials twice a month. Whenever I experience breakouts, I rely on a green tea scrub that works wonders in just a few days.

My girlfriends have been raving about the benefits of cleansing balms, so I decided to hop on the wagon to see what all the hype was all about. Lucky for me, I was recently given a press sample of Banila Co. Clean It Zero 3-in-1 Cleansing Balm. It’s a best-selling product that effectively melts away dirt and makeup. Suitable for all skin types, it deeply cleanses and hydrates the skin leaving it refreshed and supple after just one use.

The instructions for using the balm were quite simple. First, use the small spatula provided to scoop the balm out of the jar. Then apply it onto your palm or fingertips. Next, apply it onto your dry face and rinse it off with warm water. Whenever I use a cleanser or balm, I always let it sit on my face for a few minutes before washing it off. After just one use, I was immediately impressed with how clean my skin looked and felt. I was looking for a product that could effectively remove all the dirt and makeup from my face, so safe to say I’m a huge fan and will stock up before I run out.