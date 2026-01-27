Are Cleansing Balms Better Than Makeup Remover Wipes?

JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty Images

Makeup removal can sometimes feel like a thorn in your side, especially when heavy, waterproof formulas are standing in the way. In the beauty world, there’s tons of products, from cleansing oils to micellar waters, trusted to remove all traces of makeup from your face. However, cleansing balms and makeup remover wipes are still the most competitive of the bunch.

And, the debate over which is better persists. On the one hand, cleansing balms are known for their oil-based formulas that gently dissolve makeup, requiring a lather-and-rinse session. However, they can be a problem for those who prefer a more convenient method. As for makeup remover wipes, many people complain that the pre-moistened cloths often fail to remove makeup entirely and can irritate skin. You know, that pesky stinging feeling with a side of redness? It’s a complete nightmare.



Essence Moore, CEO of Ara by Essence and founder of Lineage Skin & Hair Studio in Charlotte, has been advising clients about the best makeup removal practices for years. Below, she shares with ESSENCE the truth about cleansing balms and makeup remover wipes—and the best option for your skin.

Are cleansing balms or makeup remover wipes better?

When cleansing the skin, it’s essential to choose options that can protect the skin’s natural barrier. Harsh products can take a toll on skin, leaving you with dryness, irritation, sensitivity, and other skin concerns. “I believe cleansing balms offer a more therapeutic element to the beauty routine, especially in the evening,” Moore tells ESSENCE. “They help to gently and effectively break down dirt, oil, and makeup on the surface of the skin.”

She also notes that makeup remover wipes are not an effective removal method and the wipes are usually not biodegradable.

When should makeup remover wipes be used instead of cleansing balms?

Although makeup remover wipes have their drawbacks, the quick-use product can come in handy for emergencies. ”Makeup wipes can be kept on the nightstand for evenings when you might not have the time or energy to do a full skin care routine,” she says. “It’s a better option than sleeping in makeup.”

Do cleansing balms work for all skin types?

Thanks to its gentle formula, cleansing balms are a perfect match for all skin types. “They offer a deeper level of cleansing without dehydrating the skin or irritating sensitive skin types,” she says.

How often should cleansing balms be used?

While cleansing balms are great for removing sunscreen, dirt, oil, and other impurities, they’re not a product most people feel comfortable using every day, especially if they only wear makeup occasionally. “I always recommend them during the evening routine if you’re wearing makeup or have had an excessively grimy day,” Moore says. “It’s not mandatory to use it every day.”